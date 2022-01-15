Emory & Henry golf coach Bill Mannino did not have to recruit Hannah Smelcer too much.
Smelcer was already leaning toward continuing her golf career with the Wasps, but her sister, Emily, took care of any recruiting pitch that was needed.
“She was really rooting for me to go to Emory & Henry,” Hannah Smelcer told The Daily Times. “Emily and I are really close, and we kind of always have been. In golf, when we play against each other, we always push each other to get better and have little fun competitions. It’s always fun to be with her and do things with her.”
Hannah officially reunited with her sister by signing with Emory & Henry on Friday at Heritage High School.
“It’s satisfying to know that all the hard work I put in means something and that I can be useful and an attribute to a program,” Hannah said. “Emory & Henry really feels like home.”
Hannah picked up golf shortly after Emily started playing in the sixth grade, wanting to follow in her older sister’s footsteps.
Emily qualified for the region tournament as a junior and senior before going to play for Emory & Henry, and Hannah did the same. Hannah finished seventh in the region tournament as a junior and then tied for fifth at Sevierville Golf Club this season.
“I’ve gotten to play against a lot of great people from different schools in this area,” Hannah said. “That has certainly helped, playing against people who challenge you to get better.”
It helped Emily get off to a fast start at Emory & Henry, setting a program record as a freshman with a 6-over 78 in the second round of The Mountain Empire Intercollegiate tournament on April 13, 2021.
Hannah hopes she can replicate that success as well, but she is more so concerned with the experience the next four years in Emory, Virginia will provide.
“I definitely think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Hannah said. “It’s going to be a different atmosphere and I’ll get to do different things, but I’m really excited to achieve not only my degree but also getting better at golf and making more memories.”
