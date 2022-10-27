Hannah Smoot was surprised when she received a phone call from her coaches.
Maryville College coach Pepe Fernandez and associate head coach Jon Baker called the freshman forward Wednesday with good news. She had been named the Collegiate Conference of the South’s Rookie of the Year and made the All-CCS first team.
“Coach Pepe (Fernandez) and coach Baker called me and they’re like, “Congratulations, you’re the Rookie of the Year and First Team All-Conference,” Smoot told The Daily Times. “I was really surprised, because I wasn’t expecting it all. But I was happy to hear it.”
Smoot burst on the scene by scoring six goals and totaling a team-best six assists to lead the Scots (10-4-3, 6-1-1 CCS) to a share of the CCS regular-season title. Smoot was one of six Scots to receive postseason honors, as they also had the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, along with three other first-team selections and a pair of second-team honorees.
She became the first CCS Rookie of the Year in the conference’s first season of existence. Prior to Smoot, Maryville’s last Rookie of the Year was Bailey Sipos in 2017, when it was a member of the USA South Athletic Conference.
The Mt. Juliet native made her impact felt on both sides of the ball, an uncommon characteristic among players so young. Not only did she finish fourth in the conference with 18 points, but she was impactful on defense, helping Maryville log eight shutouts on the season.
“The thing we probably like most about her — other than her left foot, which is tremendous — is how hard of a worker that she is,” Fernandez wsaid. “She’s scored a lot of goals as a freshman, but what a lot of people don’t see is that she’s covering a ton of ground up and down the field. We’re asking her to defend a lot, we’re asking her to get forward a lot in that position. She is very unselfish in doing that.”
Smoot did not score until the third game of her collegiate career, a penalty kick in the Scots’ 7-0 rout of Spalding in early September. She went on a cold streak from there, however, and scored just one time over the next 10 matches. It was not for a lack of trying, though, as Smoot put up 15 shots over that span. They were just not going her way.
The turning point came in the second half of Maryville’s match with Covenant. Five minutes in, Smoot took a pass from midfielder Hailey Cartt and floated the ball over the head of Covenant’s goalkeeper for the match’s opening score.
Smoot proceeded to net three goals over MC’s final three matches. The punctuation mark was a brace in the regular-season finale, as Maryville clinched a share of the first CCS regular-season title.
“We started hearing a whole lot about, ‘Man, who’s that left-footed girl y’all brought in this year?,’” Fernandez said. “And it’s her.”
As a coach, Fernandez could not be more excited from what he saw from Smoot this season, and more importantly, what she means for the program’s future. He believes if she continues to work as hard as she does, the Rookie of the Year award will be the first of many.
“When you see all of her traits as a player, she’s just going to get better and better,” Fernandez said. “We couldn’t be more excited. I think she has the potential to be one of the top players in the country at her position if she continues with her work ethic.”
