Maryville volleyball coach Chris Hames has a simple objective for her team every match.
“We want to be better today than we were yesterday,” Hames said. “Improvement — that’s what we talk about.”
The Lady Rebels accomplished just that Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep over defending Division II-A East Region champion, The King’s Academy (0-2). Maryville defeated TKA, 25-16, 25-14, 25-16, to improve its record to 3-0.
With two freshmen and a sophomore starting for the Lady Rebels, Maryville is young. What they lack in experience playing at the high school level, they make up with in power.
Freshman Amanda Mack led the Lady Rebels with 13 kills while Delaney White contributed 10. Sophomore setter Liv Gravett recorded 42 assists, seven kills, six digs and five aces.
Mack isn’t just new to the high school ranks — she transferred to Maryville from California ahead of the season.
“I’m so excited to be a part of this because I love my team,” Mack said. “My setter, Liv — she gets it into the right spot every time. I’m able to do my job when she does her job.
“All of our passers are great. Our connection is really flowing together, that’s what it’s all about.”
Maryville kicked off its season Monday night in a quad match at Alcoa, sweeping both Loudon and Knoxville Halls by double-digit margins in all four sets.
On Tuesday, TKA held its own against Maryville — especially considering the Lady Lions entered the matchup with just six healthy players who have volleyball experience.
TKA coach Kelly Peterson credited Kolbie Greene, Bianca Hood, Alexa Austin and Maggie Olson with strong performances that allowed TKA to hang around with the Lady Rebels. Hood and Austin led the squad in serving with five points apiece.
“I thought we actually looked pretty good,” Peterson said. “Maryville is a strong team. They can hit from any position. … But we handled them pretty well and scored quite a few points, too.”
The first half of the opening set was back-and-forth. With TKA trailing by one, Austin delivered a hit for the Lady Lions that Maryville couldn’t field to tie things up, 11-11. It was at that point Maryville began to pull away, with Mack finding her rhythm on the outside.
“She had a really good day,” Hames said of Mack. “She’s really high, and she can put her hand on the ball. She’s only a freshman, and she’s going to be really good.”
TKA’s resilience was on display in the second set after Maryville jumped out to a 15-4 lead. The Lady Lions crawled back and managed to cut the deficit to six, but that was as close as they would come to closing the gap.
In the final set, Maryville struggled to place hits in bounds out of the gate, allowing TKA an early 7-6 edge before the Lady Rebels pulled away for the sweep.
“Obviously, I’m still a perfectionist,” Hames said. “There’s some swings that we hit out — stuff like that. At least they were aggressive, and we have multiple options on the net, which is huge.”
Also contributing for Maryville was Kylie Hopkins (10 digs), Maggie Sanderson (six kills), Kiernan Stamey (six kills) and Grace Akard (five kills).
Maryville and TKA met three times last season. Maryville won two of those matchups.
TKA is no stranger to having to compete with a short roster. Last season, the Lady Lions won the program’s first region championship with just seven players.
“We gained some players, but they’re all new volleyball players,” Peterson said. “There’s no middle ground — it’s either brand new players or experienced seniors. Trying to marry the two, it’s hard.
“They’re going to have to stay healthy. There are going to be a lot of if’s, so we’ll see what happens.”
