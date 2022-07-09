Planning for any outdoor event in the fickle mid-summer weather of East Tennessee is always a challenge. Planning and running one of the largest outdoor swim meets in the country, with over 1,200 swimmers participating, takes intense savvy, a village of volunteers and often a dollop of good luck.
The Flying Dolphins swim team benefited from the wisdom of running 47 annual prior meets, hundreds of volunteers and the stalling out of expected afternoon showers to enable a successful completion of Saturday’s day one of the two-day Smoky Mountain Invitational, with 52 separate events for swimmers ages 11-12, 13-14 and 15-and-up.
Morning rains pushed the first race’s start time back by just over one hour, but the afternoon skies remained clear enough to enable the first day’s 333 heats in individual stroke, medley and relay events to be completed well before any considerations of postponing or canceling events were needed.
The Springbrook Pool area was awash in swimmers, shade tents, family and coaches, along with food trucks and other vendors, giving the pool a carnival atmosphere. The Maryville-Alcoa Flying Dolphins, sponsored by the Blount County Parks and Recreation Department, hosted 24 other teams from around the Knoxville region.
The total participation number, 1,268 swimmers, has not yet grown back to pre-pandemic levels, but the number of teams and individuals both surpassed last year’s numbers.
“At one point in time, we had almost 2,000 swimmers, and we have a little over 1,200 this year,” Scoring Director Alisa Riser told The Daily Times. “It’s below the all-time high, but it’s pretty good considering the last few years.”
Riser, like most volunteers, began working for the massive meet when her own children first swam for MAFD. The oldest of her four children, now 27, began swimming at age 9.
“He loved it, so with each of my children, as they have grown up, we have decided this is the best thing for them,” Riser said. “Gets them up in the morning for practice, keeps them athletic and they just enjoy the time with their friends on the team.”
The meet is for “summer-only” swimmers, with year-round competitive swimmers not participating.
“The year-round swimmers are often stronger in the sport, so this is for kids that are usually in fourth, fifth, or sixth place (in other meets) that get to get that first, second or third-place medal,” Riser said.
“(The meet) is going really well, our swimmers are doing really good,” Flying Dolphins head coach Laura Porch added. “A lot of swimmers have dropped time so they’re getting faster. We’ve had some that in normal meets wouldn’t come near the top 10, but that finished top 10 today.”
Porch and assistants Austen Reid, Jose Morstatt and J.T. Hinsley spent the long day watching their nearly 100 swimmers while a bevy of volunteers moved racers from registration to starting blocks, recorded times and kept the pace flowing.
Riser said that it takes 78 volunteers in each of three time slots during the two days, and many of the volunteers work multiple shifts.
Two swimmers set meet records. In the 11-12 boys backstroke, Landon Cleland of Crestwood Hills beat the record set in 2011 (30.80) with a time of 30.23 seconds. Emily Duber of the Lenoir City Bettas bested the 2014 mark (29.70) in the 13-14 girls 50-back with a time of 29.12.
Breaking up the day’s races was a mid-afternoon recognition of senior swimmers. Lee Adkisson, the daughter of Amy Jones and Andy Adkisson, took the traditional ride down the slide as one of only two graduating Flying Dolphins. Fellow senior Sammy Hinsley of Berean Christian School did not participate in the meet.
Adkisson started swimming with MAFD after fifth grade.
“At first, honestly I hated it, but I stuck with it for eight years,” the recent William Blount graduate said.
Planning to attend UT-Chattanooga in the fall, Adkisson captained the Governors swim team this past season and is considering trying out for the Mocs club team. She also expressed interest in returning next summer as an assistant for the Flying Dolphins.
“Early morning swimming was, weirdly enough, kind of my savior,” the articulate 18-year old said. “During COVID especially, I went to like, nine practices a week. Having that option to get out, before the world is awake, was really serene for me and helped a lot with my focusing throughout the day.”
Day two of the meet, featuring swimmers in the 8-and-under and 9-10 age groups, is set to begin at 8:45 a.m. today and conclude, weather permitting, before 5:00 p.m.
