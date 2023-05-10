KNOXVILLE — The Maryville boys soccer team is no stranger to facing Hardin Valley with its season on the line in the district tournament.
Wednesday night’s District 4-AAA Tournament semifinal matchup between the Rebels and the Hawks marked the third time in the three years since Nick Bradford took over the program that the two schools met in the same round.
Hardin Valley won the tournament semifinal in 2021, but Maryville got its revenge by ending the Hawks’ season a win short of regionals a year ago.
The No. 3-seed Rebels were prepared for a familiar opponent; however, No. 2 Hardin Valley scored four first-half goals to make Maryville’s preparation moot, ending its season in a 5-1 loss Wednesday night at Hardin Valley Academy.
The Hawks secured a regional tournament berth as well as a spot in Friday’s District 4-AAA championship match at Bearden with the win.
“It’s a hard game at times because you prepare and feel like you’re ready,” Maryville coach Nick Bradford told The Daily Times, “but you get out there and passes aren’t clicking, or you’re not defensively accountable in certain situations. Tonight, we didn’t have what we needed to have from the get-go.”
Hardin Valley (10-1-6) set the tone for its aggressive attack with a score in the sixth minute. The Hawks’ Marques Powers dribbled in from the left side of the box and put up an off-balance shot with his left foot. Maryville goalkeeper Ben Ingleston’s view of the play was obstructed by two other HVA strikers, and the ball found the back of the net — the first of Powers’ three goals on the night.
The score sent Maryville spiraling, and with no momentum, the Rebels (9-6-4) allowed a second goal barely two minutes later.
Maryville, to its credit, stayed in and freshman Brock Burgin put up a shot in the top corner of the net, but Hardin Valley keeper Adam Leonard went full extension on a leaping save. His stop was the final blow against the Rebels in the first half, and they allowed more goals in the 30th and 34th minutes.
“We were pretty flat at first,” Bradford said. “Giving up the two quick goals definitely hurt any type of game flow or preparation coming into it. Credit to Hardin Valley for putting it on us fast. It obviously got out of hand when it got to that four (goal) mark.”
Wednesday’s loss marked a premature end for Maryville’s roller coaster of a season, especially with the talent Bradford felt lined his roster. After an early three-match losing streak, the Rebels rattled off four consecutive wins as they hit their stride in the middle of the season.
Bradford gave much of the credit for the Rebels’ surge to seniors Ingleston, Liam Meade, Hayden Stringer and Ulises Quinones, though it made the year’s abrupt ending sting all the more.
“I feel awful for our seniors to end this way,” Bradford said. “There was a lot of ambition and high hopes for the guys. It’s a tough way to end, for sure … Our overall quality of soccer stepped up (as the season progressed), but tonight, it just did not happen. It’s frustrating to end this way, but I’ve got to give the guys a lot of credit for improving our play as we went on.”
