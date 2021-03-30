Maryville used power hitting in spots to stay within striking distance, but consistency of production throughout the lineup led Hardin Valley Academy to a 12-8 win over the Lady Rebels on Tuesday evening at John Sevier Elementary.
The Lady Hawks (12-1, 4-0 District 4-AAA) got 15 hits dispersed among seven spots in its order, with multiple-hit production from the first four batters in the lineup.
Pitchers Gracie Gray and Denver Hogrefe limited Maryville (3-5, 1-4) to just five hits, although three of those were extra-base efforts including home runs from seniors Kendal Pitts and Hadley York.
Gray yielded only one hit in her first four innings, but that was a three-run blast that flew quickly past the scoreboard in left field off the bat of Pitts, an ETSU commitment, to briefly tie the contest 3-3 in the bottom of the third.
Trailing 8-3 after Hardin Valley responded with five in the fourth, Maryville chased Gray with three straight hits to open the fifth frame, including a 2-RBI double from Kristy McCord.
Shaky at first, reliever Hogrefe started with a wild pitch plating one more run. Two outs later, York drove in a pair on a high fly just clearing the fence in deep center-field and Maryville had cut the deficit to just 10-8.
Hogrefe settled in from that point and picked up the save giving up no more hits and retiring the heart of the Maryville order in the seventh to preserve the Lady Hawk’s 12-8 win and perfect 4-0 start in district play.
Other than Pitts’ three-run smash and the four hits yielding five runs in the fifth, Maryville didn’t do much to test the Hardin Valley defense. Gray struck out eight and Hogrefe added two. In the final two innings, the only runner Hogrefe allowed came on a Bill Buckner imitation on a soft grounder to second base from Wheatley York opening the sixth.
“You’ve got to be able to hit and get hits consecutively,” Maryville coach Nick Payne said. “If you can’t string hits together, you are going to have a hard time scoring bulk runs. You can scratch one or two runs together, but you need consistent hitting to score the runs we need against a team like (Hardin Valley).”
Both teams started slowly, with no scoring until HVA broke out with three runs in the third. A lead-off walk was followed by a home run from Madi Lane. A fielding error and a Texas Leaguer from catcher Kylie Tilman put Hardin Valley up 3-0.
Maryville responded in its next at-bat. Alexis Spicer walked to open, advanced on a nice sacrifice bunt from Emma Blankenship and moved to third on Gray’s drop of a comebacker from Campbell White.
With two outs, Pitts jumped on an 0-2 pitch to knot the score 3-3.
The Lady Hawks responded with five runs on four hits, the biggest damage done on a 2-RBI double to dead center from Hogrefe.
Maryville starter Becca Duck was relieved by Allie Barham to start the fifth inning. Barham gave up three hits yielding two runs in that frame.
Maryville escaped further damage with Pitts making a defensive jewel, tagging a runner off the bag on a sharp grounder to third then firing to first for the final out. Ryleigh Maples completed the double play with a nice stretch to snare the laser from Pitts.
Barham pitched a scoreless sixth, then was tagged for two more in the top of the seventh off three hits.
The final two Lady Hawks runs underscored the importance of simply putting the ball in play. After a lead-off single, Brooke Taylor beat out a bunt. Gray hit a grounder to shortstop Kennedy Oliver, who could make no play. With the bases loaded, one run scored on a hit batter and another came home on an infield ground-out.
Maryville hosts Knoxville West in a double-header Thursday evening, with opening pitch scheduled for 5:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.