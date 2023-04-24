Less than a month ago, the William Blount baseball team run-ruled Heritage in five innings to open District 4-4A play. It was the Governors’ seventh consecutive win and, they hoped, a jumping-off point for what was sure to be a challenging district slate.
Instead, the Govs have made their way through district play without any of the offensive prowess they showed in the opener. William Blount’s latest drought occurred Monday night at Charlie Puleo Field, as the Govs could only muster three hits and a run against Carson Hoffmeister and Hardin Valley in a 8-1 loss.
Since run-ruling Heritage on March 27, William Blount (14-12, 3-6 District 4-4A) has been outscored 64-19 in its last eight district games, including its loss Monday night. Eleven of WB’s runs in that span came in one win against Maryville.
“At the end of the day, what we told our guys was, ‘Three hits and one run is not going to beat anybody,’” William Blount coach Justin Young told The Daily Times. “We have to find ways to put better at-bats together. Until we do that, we’re going to struggle against good teams.”
Young diagnosed the Govs’ offensive woes as ineffective plate appearances — ones that start with the wrong approach — that make the opposing pitcher’s job even easier. As much could be said about Monday night, as Hardin Valley’s (22-2, 7-2 District 4-4A) Hoffmeister (W) went the distance, needing 98 pitches (69 strikes) to do so while striking out 14.
The first of three William Blount hits was left fielder Ethan Miller’s one-out single in the bottom of the third. Second baseman Carter Abbott bunted him into scoring position, but shortstop Justin Bell lined out to end the inning and strand Miller.
First baseman Nate Ray led off the following frame with a single, but also was left on base, as Hoffmeister caught the next two Govs looking before inducing an inning-ending lineout.
Right fielder Hunter Stewart jumped on Hoffmeister’s only mistake of the night, a center-cut 0-1 offering, for a fifth-inning solo home run, and the Govs avoided what would have been their fifth shutout in district play.
Stewart’s homer was too-little, too-late, as it merely cut Hardin Valley’s lead at the time to 5-1; the Hawks scored four runs in the top of the fourth, aided by two William Blount errors, and three more in the final two frames.
“It’s a mix of good pitching and average hitters,” Young said. “Until we decide to make some adjustments and be embarrassed by striking out — thinking a strikeout is OK — we’re going to continue to struggle. Fourteen strikeouts, that kid (Hoffmeister) was good, but he’s not 14 strikeouts good. That was disappointing, for sure.”
The adjustments Young wants to see his players make are choking up on the bat more, spreading their legs into a better, defensive stance — especially with two strikes — and overall having a better understanding of what they need to accomplish in their at-bat. Failure to do those things, Young said, led to the 14-strikeout game and a too-easy outing for Hoffmeister.
The length of the Govs’ postseason run will depend on their ability to make those adjustments.
“Ultimately, it’s their season, not mine,” Young said. “If they want to be successful down here at the end, they’re going to have to make those adjustments. If not, it’ll be a quick finish for us.”
