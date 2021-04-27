Hayden Gilliland ripped two doubles and drove in three runs to help Seymour throttle South-Doyle 11-2 on Tuesday.
She also quieted the Lady Cherokees' bats in the circle, only allowing two hits while striking out eight batters in a complete game.
Both Kendall Abernathy and Katie Taylor also doubled to help Seymour build an early lead.. An error helped the Lady Eagles (4-9) score two runs in first. Gilliland then smacked her first double in the second to drive in two runs to extend Seymour's lead to 4-0. The Lady Eagles continued to roll from there.
