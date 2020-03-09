Heritage senior catcher Hayden Gilliland started the season in masterful fashion Monday night.
The Tennessee Tech signee launched three home runs and had nine RBIs in a 14-0 road win over Lenoir City.
Gilliland, who also walked twice, hit a two-run homer in the first inning, a three-run homer in the second inning and a three-run homer in the fifth inning. In the Mountaineers' five-run sixth inning, he drew a bases loaded walk.
Riley Tipton went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. He also pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Blake Hughes, who struck out five and scattered seven walks and three hits. Hughes also walked three times and scored two runs.
