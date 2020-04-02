Hayden Gilliland had Robbie Bennett prepared to update Heritage baseball’s record books after an unprecedented power surge to open the season.
“Good pitching, bad pitching, it didn’t matter,” Bennett told The Daily Times. “He was hitting everything.”
Gilliland slashed .548/.641/1.419 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs to lead a Heritage offense that averaged 7.7 runs per game through the first 10 games of the 2020 campaign, and it all started with one of the best individual performances in program history.
The Tennessee Tech signee launched a two-run home run in his first at-bat of the season and added a three-run bomb in the second inning and another three-run shot in the fifth in a season-opening victory over Lenoir City on March 9. He reached base in all five of his plate appearances, drawing two walks, including one with the bases loaded in the sixth to drive in his ninth run.
“It was the best to come in and know that all the work you put in the offseason paid off in a big way,” Gilliland told The Daily Times. “Sometimes you start hot, but it doesn’t always happen like that.”
Bennett admits he never expected that level of production, but a six-game run in the District 4-AAA Tournament a year ago in which Gilliland hit around .800 served as a precursor for what Bennett believed could be a memorable senior season.
Gilliland “busted his tail” in the weight room this offseason to slim down and in turn added more pop to a bat that was already making consistent hard contact because of his impeccable timing at the plate.
A year after logging 19 extra-base hits in 36 games, he already had 12 in the early stages of this season. In Heritage’s final game before the coronavirus outbreak put a pause on the spring season, Gilliland went 5-for-5 with two doubles and a triple in a victory over Goodpasture on March 17.
“He’s just a student of the game,” Bennett said. “He’s a kid that understands what to do. You can hear him during a game talking about hitting. He’s always talking baseball, and that’s one of the reasons why he is so good.”
Gilliland, however, is more than a potent bat in the middle of a loaded lineup.
The senior catcher displays a strong throwing arm with an elite .667 caught stealing percentage and he is one of the few backstops in the area who calls his own game.
The Mountaineer pitching staff posted a 2.12 ERA through the first 10 games in part because of Gilliland’s advanced knowledge of pitching, which he also attributes to his hot start at the plate.
“I always tell Coach Bennett that I would rather catch during the game than DH because it just keeps me in rhythm,” Gilliland said. “I can guess a little bit easier than some players because I understand where the location should be and what pitch should be thrown in certain situations. It allows me to sit back on my back foot a little bit more and hit the ball.”
Nobody hit the ball better than Gilliland did in the opening weeks of the season, but the hopes of rewriting the record books in his final season are all but dashed with the fate of the spring season in the air.
Still, there is hope that he can help Heritage reach its first state tournament appearance in program history and leave his legacy that way.
“I don’t care about the records at this point,” Gilliland said. “I just want to get back out there.”
