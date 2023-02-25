FRANKLIN — Two area wrestlers won gold at the TSSAA Individual Wrestling State Championships Saturday inside the Williamson County AG Expo Park in Franklin. Seymour’s Samuel Comes finished first in the Class A 106-pound division, while Maryville’s Hayden McDonald won it all in the Class AA 285 division.
In total, 12 county wrestlers medaled on the final day of the state championships. Maryville and Seymour both set school records for its most-ever medalists, with five and three, respectively. Additionally, two Heritage wrestlers, one from Samuel Everett School of Innovation and one from Alcoa medaled.
McDonald defeated Science Hill’s Keimel Redford in a grueling matchup. The two had met on the mat three times previously, and McDonald had won each of those matchups. He used that experience to his advantage and edged out Redford in the longest match of the session in an ultimate tie breaker (5-4).
“He’s already beaten the guy three times, so they know each other really well and there was a lot on the line tonight,” Maryville coach Alex Cate told The Daily Times. “So it’s very exciting, and man, it doesn’t get any tighter than that. The ultimate tiebreaker. It’s awesome that he won, I’m so proud of him. He worked hard this year.”
Seymour’s Comes followed suit with a victory of his own in an equally impressive effort. He pinned Green Hills’ Justin Muniz in 5:28 after being up as many as 15-1 to cap a dominating championship run.
Seymour coach Craig Johnson saw extra motivation from the freshmen Comes, who suffered his only loss of the season in last week’s sectionals. For Johnson, that added determination that translated into gold excites him for Comes’ future.
“He’s just been really dialed in,” Johnson said. “He took a tough loss last week in sectionals, in the semis of sectionals, it was his only loss all year. I think that woke him up, and he’s been real hungry to get back. He used that to motivate him this week, and here we are.”
Among the second place finishers was Maryville sophomore Aliya Whaley, the only girl to represent the county in the finals. She was defeated by Cleveland’s Piper Fowler, a nationally-ranked opponent, via fall (4:18) in the 165 division.
For Samuel Everett, freshman Tyson Click was an untimely victim in Trousdale County’s Robert Atwood’s perfect season (Fall 1:45), a disappointing end to what was still a promising year for the second-year SESI wrestling program.
“To make it to the finals,” SESI coach Joey Evans said, “especially in an upper weight class like 220, I think it speaks volumes to the amount of hard work he puts in every day and the natural talent we’re building on. We are nowhere near the peak of his performance level, and it’s already looking pretty good.”
In Maryville’s third place matches, junior Michael Colligan was defeated by Independence’s Spencer Kon (SV-1 5-3) in the 170 class. Senior Thomas Stadel took the Rebels’ only bronze victory at 195, as he defeated Franklin’s James Green by a 3-1 decision. Senior Peyton Cooper wrapped up Maryville’s third-place matches with only his third loss of the year to Shelbyville Central’s Logan McBee in the 220 match, a 5-2 decision.
For Heritage, senior Nate McKee finished sixth in the Class AA 152 weight class in a forfeit to Beech Senior’s Coen Myers. On the girls side, Lady Mountaineer freshman Trinity Roberts took bronze in a victory over Cleveland’s Bella Harris via a 1-0 decision.
Junior Emma Young was Alcoa’s only representative at the state championships and was pinned by Franklin’s Sydney Hueser via a 1:40 fall to finish fourth in the 235 weight class.
Aside from Comes, Seymour sent two girls to the state championships, sophomore Elinor Underwood in the 107 weight class and senior Angelina Slingluff in the 126 class. Underwood dropped her match to Riverdale’s Kiley McNerney in a 4-1 decision for a sixth-place finish, while Slingluff edged out an 11-10 decision over Siegel’s Chase Vashel to place fifth.
