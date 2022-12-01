When Alcoa faces East Nashville today in the Class 3A BlueCross Bowl at Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium, trying for its eighth straight state title, coach Brian Nix hopes to see senior quarterback Zach Lunsford shine.
Of course, Nix wants Lunsford to perform well for the Tornadoes in their most important game this season, but there’s more to it than that. He knows what his signal-caller has sacrificed to get here.
“As much as anyone, I would love for him to have a big game just because he’s worked so hard,” Nix told The Daily Times.
Two years ago, as Alcoa moved toward its sixth consecutive title, Lunsford split time at quarterback with Safdar McCrary and Camden Burden before Caden Buckles, who transferred into the program, became eligible several games into the postseason.
While Lunsford still saw limited time after that, Buckles took the reins and was named BlueCross Bowl MVP after leading Alcoa to a 35-0 win over Milan in the championship game.
Buckles started all of the next season as Alcoa tallied its seventh straight title; he repeated as BlueCross Bowl MVP and also won Class 3A Mr. Football. Lunsford, meanwhile, sat behind him, serving as Alcoa’s backup quarterback.
In staying while many others would have left, he proved his dedication to the program.
“I knew I just wanted to stick it out because I knew it would pay off in the end,” Lunsford said. “Just being at a program like Alcoa, you will always be successful. It doesn’t matter if you are starting or not because the opportunity will come.”
Heading into this season, with Lunsford having officially been handed the reins to the offense, Nix already knew what he had in his full-time starting quarterback.
“I’m excited for Zach (Lunsford) just because he sat his entire junior year behind the Mr. Football winner (Caden Buckles), worked as a backup quarterback where he could’ve gone to a lot of programs and been the starter,” Nix told The Daily Times then. “In this day and age, that’s usually what happens. A kid knows, ‘Okay, I’m not going to play any as a junior,’ they’re going to leave your program.
“(Former Tennessee offensive coordinator) Jim Chaney told me one time, ‘The hardest thing to hold onto is a backup quarterback.’ I think that’s true. The fact that Zach didn’t do that, that he didn’t even talk about leaving, he stayed in our program. In practice, he was a backup. You want to see him have success. You want to see him reach his potential because he’s earned it.”
Nix knows it’s often justified when players choose to move on from a program. He also knows that, sometimes, it’s “a knee-jerk reaction.”
“I don’t know what you’re teaching your child if when things go wrong, you just bail and go to the next situation,” Nix said. “Is that what they’re going to do in a marriage? Is that what they’re going to do in their job? Are you teaching them that when things get rough, when things don’t go your way, well, just pick up and do something else, go somewhere else?”
Finally given his shot, Lunsford has led Alcoa to a 13-1 record and a chance to make TSSAA history with an eighth consecutive title. He’s completed 116 of his 156 pass attempts for 1,765 yards, 22 touchdowns and just two interceptions, while rushing for 305 yards and two scores on 70 carries.
Meanwhile, he’s mentored younger quarterbacks who are in the depth chart slots he once held.
“I just like to show them that if I can stick it out, they can, too,” Lunsford said. “I keep telling them their opportunity will come, and I think it will this next season.”
Lunsford’s opportunity finally came, and he’s made the most of it. For the last leg of his journey with the Tornadoes, he’ll look to guide Alcoa, a team he earned the right to lead, to its latest milestone moment.
“We always tell them, if the team succeeds, you’ll get the individual recognition,” Nix said. “Nobody’s winning the Heisman Trophy on a 5-5 team. Nobody’s winning Mr. Football on a 5-5 team. You’ve got to have your team succeed.
“I think Zach really bought into that, and because of that, he’s getting the college attention, he’s having successes, he’s getting to start in a state championship game.”
