KNOXVILLE — Jabari Small is a first-hand witness to what Hendon Hooker is capable of every day, but in the third quarter of No. 11 Tennessee’s 38-33 victory over No. 20 Florida, the junior running back found himself in disbelief.
Hooker ran up the middle before darting to his left. The senior quarterback put a hand on redshirt senior tight end Princeton Fant’s back, directing his block, while simultaneously making a Florida defender miss and then scampering for a 44-yard gain.
“I told him on the field after that long run, ‘You’re special,’” Small said. “I was just in awe. I was like, ‘Man, I’m a fan right now.’
“Hendon is the same person every day. He stays true to the game, he’s always smiling and he does everything right off the field, so when you see it on field, it just translates. You only can root for him. It’s an honor to play with him.”
Neyland Stadium played host to the pageantry of ESPN’s College Gameday while also harboring nearly two decades of disappointment in the rivalry, and amid all of that Hooker shined.
He completed 22 of his 28 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a team-high 112 yards and another score on 13 carries.
Hooker is the second player in Tennessee history to throw for more than 300 yards and rush for more than 100 in a single game, joining Josh Dobbs, who hit those marks twice (at South Carolina on Nov. 1, 2014, and vs. then-No. 19 Georgia on Oct. 10, 2015).
“I really didn’t feel any spotlight or any stage,” Hooker said. “I was just out there playing football like we do every day. Another day at the office, and the outcome was how we wanted it to be.”
Hooker’s efficient performance through the air and dynamic showcase with his legs propelled Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) to scores on six of its nine offensive possessions. Five of those drives ended with touchdowns, including a double dip sandwiched around halftime.
Hooker went 5-for-6 for 66 yards and added a 16-yard rush during a 12-play, 99-yard drive at the end of the first half that was capped with a 1-yard touchdown catch by USC transfer Bru McCoy. Tennessee got the ball back after the intermission and Hooker went 4-for-5 for 31 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown to Small to put UT up 24-14.
“Obviously (those two touchdowns were) huge in the way that the game played out, right,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “... We’re in some long-yard situations during the course of that drive. Got it going, made a huge play with Ramel (Keyton) down the sideline. There were some big plays in the football game.
“Man, Hendon (Hooker) played his butt off tonight. He played at an elite level. Decisive with the football, accurate with the football. Intermediate, short, long. Used his legs at the right time to create plays there. Man, tough competitor. And offensively fed off of him all night long.”
Hooker’s outing was not only captivating but necessary considering the Vols allowed Florida sophomore quarterback to go 24-of-44 for 453 yards and two touchdowns. The Gators outgained the Vols, 594-576.
It was not enough to overcome Hooker, who not only led the Vols to their second win over Florida since 2005 but also began his candidacy for college football’s top individual honor.
“If you continue to win, and you continue to play the way he is, you’re going to get a lot of attention (for the Heisman Trophy) — deservedly so,” Heupel said. “... As we continue this journey over the next month, he’ll have to continue to play the way he is, but he’s special.”
