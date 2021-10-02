COLUMBIA, Mo. — It’s been clear for two weeks, but just in case there were lingering doubts about Tennessee’s quarterback situation, Hendon Hooker eliminated them Saturday.
Hooker, the Virginia Tech transfer, won his second game as the Vols’ starting signal caller in emphatic fashion, a 62-24 thumping of Missouri at Faurot Field behind 677 yards of total offense from Tennessee.
While that kind of offensive production from a UT team came as a surprise to many, Hooker saw it as an expectation.
“That’s what we aim for every game,” Hooker said. “To come out and execute at a high level and anything short (of that) is a disappointing day.”
After leaving the Florida game late with an injury, it wasn’t decided until hours before kickoff on Saturday that Hooker would start for the third-straight week ahead of former two-time starter Joe Milton.
In a loss to the Gators the week before, Hooker didn’t seem phased when Florida scored on its first drive for an early lead. He instead responded with two scoring drives to give the Vols a 14-10 lead in the second quarter.
Against the Tigers, Hooker didn’t give Missouri time to take the lead as he led Tennessee on a five-play, 57-yard drive in just over a minute. It ended in Hooker throwing a 35-yard scoring strike to JaVonta Payton to put the Vols ahead 7-0.
The touchdown was the first of four first-quarter scores that gave Tennessee a 28-3 lead along with 217 total yards. The Vols’ offense didn’t stop, either, scoring on every single drive except one, which ended in a turnover on downs at the goal line in the third quarter with the game well in hand and even that could have been ruled a touchdown.
“Playing football, every game is my favorite game,” Hooker said. “I’m just enjoying it. I’m extremely blessed to be out there playing. I was really just taking it one play at a time and approaching every play as an individual play.”
For the third week in a row, Hooker showed his ability to make plays happen with legs, eluding pressure and extending plays.
He tallied 74 yards on the ground and a touchdown in the win, but his arm contributed equally.
Hooker completed 15 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns as he continues to solidify his place as the starting quarterback, but he’s approaching it as if he’s fighting for the spot every week, which he had been doing early in the season when Milton was named the starting quarterback ahead of the season opener and then again going into the Pittsburgh game.
“Every quarterback prepares as the starter,” Hooker said. “Eventually in practices throughout the week, everyone will get to distribute the ball, throw the ball to the starting (receivers). Really, just those guys coming out and rallying around me has just been a special moment. I’ll just keep pushing forward from here.”
Both Milton and Hooker have had their struggles hitting the deep ball, despite their receivers finding ways to get open and in position to score. The ability to hit on those plays could have made a difference in the Vols loss to Pittsburgh, but in recent weeks Hooker has shown he may be the best chance to capitalize on those opportunities going forward.
It starts with decision making. There were times against the Tigers where Hooker could have taken off and run under pressure but instead remained patient and waited for his receivers to find space before making the throw.
Arguably his most impressive pass was to Cedric Tillman in the end zone from 24 yards out in the third quarter to put the Vols up 55-17.
Hooker also hasn’t turned the ball over over the past two weeks after struggling in that area early — fumbling the ball and throwing a crucial late-game interception against Pitt. He also had a fumble in the Tennessee Tech game but has held on to the ball in running situations and put the ball where it needs to be in the pass game.
His head coach has seen it, too.
“I thought as much as anything just great poise and understanding and command of what we’re doing,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “(Missouri) came out in a different structure in the core and with some of our run game, he got his eyes in the right place to control an extra defender. I thought in the pass game he did a great job.
“(He) was accurate and decisive all day long and used his feet opportunistically. (He) was a huge part of us getting going early in the football game.”
