Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker surprisingly electrified the Vols’ previously dormant offense in 2021, and now he’ll have a chance to make even more of a mark on the program next season.
Hooker, the redshirt senior signal caller that started 10 games this past season, announced via his Twitter account on Sunday his plans to forgo the NFL Draft and return to Tennessee for the 2022 season, taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility brought on by COVID-19.
“Looking forward to many more ... Let’s run it back @Vol_Football,” Hooker tweeted with a photo of him and running back Jabari Small celebrating a touchdown during the Vols win over No. 18 Kentucky on Nov. 6 in Lexington.
Hooker spent four seasons with Virginia Tech, starting 15 games and totaling 37 touchdowns before transferring to Tennessee in January 2021.
Hooker began his stint in Knoxville as a backup to Michigan transfer Joe Milton, but less than two full games into the season, Hooker to the reigns of the Vols new-look, hurry-up offense under first-year head coach Josh Heupel midway through the team’s 41-34 loss to Pittsburgh and didn’t look back.
Under Hooker’s leadership, Tennessee (7-5) finished the regular season as one of the better offenses in college football, averaging more than 38 points and 459 yards per game and were top 20 in both categories.
Hooker was 180-of-261 for 2,567 yards and 26 touchdowns — seventh most in a single season in program history — while throwing three interceptions. The Greensboro, North Carolina native’s passer rating of 182.15 ranked first in the SEC and third nationally. He also added five rushing touchdowns in 12 games.
The Vols impressive 2021 campaign coupled with Hooker’s individual success caught the eye of some NFL Draft analysts, but Hooker didn’t reveal much in his decision process at the tail end of the regular season, stating after Tennessee’s 45-21 win over Vanderbilt on Nov. 27 that he would announce his future plans “when the timing is right.”
He’ll have the opportunity to add to his list of accolades when the Vols take on Purdue (8-4) in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at 3 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium on ESPN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.