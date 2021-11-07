LEXINGTON, Ky. — A scoring frenzy unfolded Saturday on Kroger Field, and two players were largely responsible for it.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis battled it out all game in Lexington, combining for seven touchdowns and 688 yards in the Vols’ 45-42 win over the No. 18 Wildcats.
While Hooker used quick-hitting scores to push Tennessee ahead, with his first two touchdown passes going for 75 and 72 yards, respectively, Levis managed methodical, paced possessions for Kentucky, keeping drives alive with his legs and even leaping over defenders while on the run.
“The uniqueness of the game, the way it unfolded, just the beginning of the game,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “They had extended, long drives. We scored extremely quickly on some big plays. Even when we didn’t, we moved the football down into plus-red zone territory and end up fumbling it. It’s just really unique how the game really unfolded.”
Hooker completed 15 of his 20 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns, the best performance of his career. His 21 touchdown passes this season are the 10th-most in a single season in program history; he surpassed Peyton Manning’s 1996 mark of 20 on Saturday.
While Levis did throw a costly interception, resulting in a 56-yard pick-six for Vols defensive back Alontae Taylor, he mostly picked apart a Tennessee defense that struggled mightily. He completed 31 of his 49 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 47 yards and two scores.
“Will threw some exceptional passes,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “Guys were making competitive catches. We had them off balance, which is what you’re looking for, that balance we’ve been talking about and being able to run, being physical in the run game, then throwing the ball.
“So there’s a lot of good things, a lot to build on and keep on working at.”
Levis helped Kentucky accumulate a whopping 612 total yards against Tennessee. The Vols, meanwhile, had a more than respectable 461 of their own as the two teams combined for 1,073 total yards.
Much has been made of Heupel’s up-tempo, aggressive offensive scheme, especially since Tennessee’s offense has shined ever since the Vols hung 62 points on Missouri on Oct. 2, and Hooker seems built for such a system.
The Virginia Tech transfer has been on a tear since taking the starting job and is having a history-making season in just his first year at Tennessee.
“For (Hooker), he’s continuing to grow an understanding of what we’re doing,” Heupel said. “He sees and recognizes defense. He’s continuing to get better at that. So he’s in the right spot to make decisions. He’s taking care of the football, doing a good job of escaping the pocket when things break down. Took a couple of sacks in the later part of the game that hurt us, took points off the board, but that really wasn’t him. There was just nowhere for him to get out of it.
“Super efficient, we trust him with the football.”
It doesn’t hurt, either, to have help from playmakers such as JaVonta Payton, who took a Hooker screen pass 75 yards to the end zone on Tennessee’s first offensive play.
“I honestly feel confident with any of my receivers out there … they’re the best receiving corps in the nation in my opinion,” Hooker said. “They made big plays when they needed and if it’s one-on-one, then it’s a mismatch automatically.”
Hooker has dueled other premier quarterbacks, such as Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, this season, but his performance against Kentucky proved he and his unit can outshoot an opposing offense that is also making big plays.
“Just kind of taking each play one at a time and playing the next play when it’s time for the next play to be played … I don’t think you can really get used to scoring efficient at a fast pace like we did today,” Hooker said. “Just trying to duplicate that each game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.