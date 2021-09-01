On paper and on tape, Heritage and Cocke County are notably similar.
Both teams are 0-2 this season. In its first two games, Cocke County was outscored 101-6, while Heritage’s opponents have outscored the Mountaineers 91-7.
Personnel-wise, the Fighting Cocks and Mountaineers could pass for each other. They’re evenly matched in most spots across the board.
“A lot of (Cocke County’s) athletic ability is equal to or just a little bit better than ours in some spaces,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree told The Daily Times. “Our skill people are about equal to theirs. They may be a little bit bigger, little bit stronger up front in a couple places at offensive tackle. But other than that, they’re similar to us.”
That similarity will be on display Friday as Heritage travels to Cocke County for its Region 2-5A opener. One team will leave the field with its first win; the other, a continuation of its season-opening losing streak.
Heritage’s losing streak was extended last week when it lost at Campbell County, 42-7. The Mountaineers, though, showed more than they did in their opening loss to Maryville, specifically in their early scoring drive.
Quarterback Wesley Deck capped that drive off with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Chase Ridings for Heritage’s only score.
“We were limited on a number of things that we did offensively (against Campbell County),” Hammontree said. “But the things that we tried to do up front, we struggled with blocking assignments, a couple of things, But early in the game, when we drove the ball down and got a really great catch in the end zone by Chase Ridings, quarterback was on target.
“Later on, as they started putting pressure on us, three or four series after that, going into that second quarter, we lost our confidence.”
What may give Deck and his offense confidence is Cocke County’s abysmal defensive performance last week in its 60-0 loss to Jefferson County. The Fighting Cocks allowed 39 points in just the first half, and Patriots quarterback Izaiah Hall threw four touchdown passes in the game.
Cocke County’s run defense also was demolished by Jefferson County, as the Fighting Cocks gave up 238 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 22 team carries by the Patriots.
But the Mountaineers must ensure they can handle some hiccups if they want to dish out similar punishment Friday.
“One or two things happen to us right now, doesn’t matter what position it’s in, if we lose confidence in a series of plays, it seems to carry over, and it also carries over to the defensive side of the ball,” Hammontree said. “The reason for that is we’ve got like nine guys going both ways, so it carries with them.
“We’ve worked mentally on it, tried to increase our time in-between plays to the point where we give them enough time to think about it, but that’s cost us some delay-of-game penalties. I think this week in practice we made some strides about play calling. We got a little more focused. So hopefully we’ll do better.”
Heritage’s defense and line play were poor against Campbell County, as the Mountaineers allowed 337 total yards and Deck was sacked three times.
Those areas will need to improve as well if Heritage’s goal of a winning season is to come to fruition.
“First thing on the list is, ‘How do we affect the people we play against?’” Hammontree said. “Are we a dominating playmaker on one out of three plays? Or are we a consistent playmaker on all three?
“So we’ve been discussing, ‘How are we affecting our own teammates by our own performance?’ Do they look at us and say, ‘Wow, at that level, I need to perform like my teammate,’ or are we going up and down, which carries the entire affect of everything we’re doing, the confidence level?”
Friday’s game is of high consequence for the Mountaineers. A win would give them momentum, particularly in region play, but a loss would continue a rough start to the season.
For a positive outcome, mindset is key.
“Our attitude toward winning is one of consistent play that affects a teammate,” Hammontree said. “I think that’s where our benefits come from. If we build confidence early in the game, I think we can finish well.”
