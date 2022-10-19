Heritage coach Joe Osovet constantly preaches a 24-hour rule of either celebration or sorrow after a Friday night.
The Mountaineers have complied even in the most gut-wrenching situations, following a loss to Knoxville Central in which they blew an 18-point second-half lead with a victory over Seymour .
Heritage’s ability to turn the page from the other side of the spectrum will be tested when it faces Lenoir City on the road at 7 p.m. Friday, a week after notching a seismic victory over then-No. 8 Sevier County.
“I haven’t seen any indication the last couple of days at practice that leads me to believe that there are any lingering effects (from that Sevier County win),” Osovet told The Daily Times. “We’ve had three great days of preparation.”
As he Mountaineers (4-4) attempt to win a second consecutive game, the Panthers (3-5) will be trying to win a third.
Lenoir City defeated Clinton and Hixson over the past two weeks, rushing for a combined 535 yards en route to 58 points.
The Panthers have rushed for 1,859 yards this season with a Wing-T offense that Osovet compared to those run by service academy schools at the collegiate level. Senior running back Chris McCord leads Lenoir City with 1,052 yards and nine touchdowns on 163 carries.
“They hang their hat on deception,” Osovet said. “We have to do a great job of playing assignment football and not falling asleep on the back end. They don’t have a lot of passing yards, but they will take vertical shots when they think you’re putting extra hats in the box.
“We have to do a good job, not only the defensive end but on offense. They are not efficient throwing the football, so if we can make them have to throw the football, it’ll be a good night for us.”
Heritage has had some success at generating takeaways against the run-heavy teams it has faced this season. It forced three turnovers against William Blount on Sept. 9 and had five takeaways versus Knoxville Central on Sept. 16.
“We preach that every day, and I think what is starting to happen is its starting to snowball,” Osovet said. “We haven’t really done anything different in regards to our turnover circuit in practice. When the kids have the opportunity and they’re the second hat or third hat to the ball, rather than wrap up and try to finish the thing off, they’re trying to get the ball out.
“The kids believe in it, and they want it. Anytime you get multiple turnovers in games, it doesn’t just happen by luck. Something is going on there, and kudos to our defensive staff that preach it, live it and the kids have bought into it.”
An attempt to bounce back from a statement victory is coupled with a test of Heritage’s focus. The Mountaineers will play Knoxville Halls next week with a playoff berth on the line, but that needs to remain out of their mind until 24 hours after the final buzzer sounds on their meeting with the Panthers.
“This program is no position where we can just put that helmet on and think we’re going to win a football game,” Osovet said. “We want to finish this thing off and head into Halls the right way.
“Lenoir City is very similar to us. They weren’t a good football team last year, but they have bought in to their new coach and have been playing well as of late. If we don’t do what we have to do, we won’t like the outcome.”
