FRANKLIN — Lance Williams had a three-part plan. Kerra Strevel had a three-peat on her mind.
How fitting that on the last night of the high school wrestling season, both Blount County wrestlers got their hands raised one final time.
Strevel, a Heritage junior, continued her TSSAA state tournament dominance by winning her third-straight state title; while Williams, an Alcoa freshman, showed all of Tennessee his reign may be just beginning.
Their performances highlighted an ultra-successful showing for Blount County athletes during the three-day event at Williamson County Expo Park.
Strevel (13-0) got her third gold medal, but she had to work a lot harder than she had in the first two seasons when she won all six state tournament matches via pin. Against St. Andrews Academy freshman Verena Pate on Saturday, Strevel even had to get off of her back a couple times. Strevel, though, recovered in time and scored two three-point nearfalls en route to building a 12-3 lead before she clinched the victory with a pin with one second left in the match.
“It was really tough,” Strevel said. “I didn’t expect her to be as tough as she was, being a freshman. When I got on my back a couple times panic set in. But then I got adrenaline and thought, ‘All right, you gotta get it together and get going.’”
It was a moment unlike any other Strevel has experienced at the high school level. She finally won a match at state without a pin in Friday night’s semifinals. She was one second away from doing so again on Saturday.
Heritage coach Rob Brantner said it is a necessary development in her career as girls wrestling continues to grow and more young athletes reach the high school level with more experience to draw from.
That Strevel proved she can without a pin, Brantner added, is a testament to her daily work ethic that sometimes includes challenging herself in practice against some of Heritage’s boy wrestlers. It also showed she can handle the big stage when all eyes are on her.
“The pressure this young lady must have seems to be increasing every year,” Brantner said. “She puts a lot of it on herself and she feels it. Everyone is trying to see what she’s going to do this time.”
That will be the case the next time Williams toes the line at the state tournament, too.
Just a freshman, Williams (33-0) was a relative unknown kid in Franklin this week. He had won middle school state titles, but nothing compared to the big state of the high school state tournament – something he said he was not prepared for.
“It’s crazy, really,” Williams said. “Before my match I was thinking, ‘Is this even happening?’”
Not much happened during his match against Gibbs’ Garrison Albino, but that was a compliment to Williams’ defensive skill. Williams won, 1-0, when Gibbs let him escape at the start of the third period.
From Williams’ point of view, however, there was more to it than that. His three-part plan included staying on Albino’s hip while he tried to turn him so he couldn’t get up. Williams executed that to perfection by riding Albino for the duration of the second period.
With the score still tied at 0-0, it made sense for Albino to choose bottom to start the third period, but he wanted no part of that again so he put all his hope in scoring a takedown.
Little did he know, he had just given Williams a state title, too.
“When he let me up I knew it was over because I knew nothing was happening after that,” Williams said. I had that feeling.”
Blount County had a chance at three state titles Saturday, but Alcoa’s Ryan Wimbley lost his bout at 152.
The senior started fast against Pigeon Forge’s Colby Dalon with a takedown six seconds into the bout. After some hand fighting, Dalon turned his hips, and Wimbley shot at his waist then controlled Dalon to the mat.
Dalon (61-3) stayed down for 14 seconds before he escaped and 17 seconds after that he scored a takedown of his own. Dalon took Wimbley (47-7) to his back, but Wimbley kept fighting for an entire minute and survived the first period.
In the second period, Dalon scored another takedown and eventually turned Wimbley onto his back. This time he had position and leverage to squeeze Wimbley hard enough to finish the pin.
“I’m not happy with it, but that kid was really good,” said Wimbley, who placed at the state tournament for the third time. “I fought my best.”
More medalistsSeven other Blount County wrestlers clinched a spot on the medal the stand Friday night and were back on the mats Saturday afternoon to compete for their final places.
Six of them won their consolation semifinal bouts to set up a chance to finish in third place. Alcoa senior Kambell Brown and Heritage senior Taylor Davis did exactly that.
Davis (22-1) was close to losing her consolation final against Columbia Central’s Trinaty Robinson when she pulled out a winning move in the closing seconds.
With the 215-pound bout tied 2-2, Robinson had control on top of Davis and looked for a moment like she would be able to tilt Davis for the winning points.
Davis responded by executing a perfect Granby Roll to put Robinson on her back and finished a pin four seconds before the final whistle. As someone who entered the state tournament undefeated, Davis said she has not been in position to use the Granby Roll much but that she has worked on it in practice.
“I was really trying to get a move, trying to get points, trying to get anything, trying to get up,” she said. “Then she came over, and I Granbyed her and got a pin.”
The method Brown (54-4) used for victory was nearly as stunning.
The 195-pounder trailed Nolensville’s McKinley Wagner by three points in the third period when he connected on a powerful move in which he grabbed Wagner’s shoulders and yanked him straight onto his back. He finished the pin with just a little more work.
Alcoa had three competitors wrestle back to fourth place — Teagan Fisher (103), Tre Jones (160), Will Carter (170). Heritage had one with Brianna Thompson (160).
The only Blount County wrestler who didn’t get a shot at the consolation finals was Maryville freshman Thomas Stadel because he had to default his 195-pound semifinal due to injury when he was surprised by a throw by Walker Valley’s Kallum Lowe in the second period and landed on his head.
Stadel (35-8) already had beaten Lowe, 7-5, in the championship quarterfinals on Friday and was confident he would have a good chance of beating him again.
It was an unlucky break, but Stadel already had proven himself as one of the best in the state despite wrestling well below weight against kids with two or three extra years of developing their bodies. That wasn’t enough to make him feel better about not winning the state title because he said he doesn’t like to make excuses.
“I need to get in the weight room so I can get stronger,” he said. “I think I can out-technique anyone here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.