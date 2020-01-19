Trevor Clifton admits he hit a wall in his professional baseball career, the path to which was self-guided to some extent.
The former Heritage ace spent the past three years wondering when, not if, he would reach the Major Leagues, but that lifelong dream and the constant thought of making it a reality can have a negative effect.
“That was always on my mind,” Clifton told The Daily Times. “(I always thought) ‘When am I going to get called up, when am I going to get called up?’ and when you think that over and over, it probably affects you.”
And then, without hesitation, Clifton corrects himself.
“Actually, I know it affected me,” he continues. “I’d be pissed if I didn’t get called up, but this year I’m not worrying about that. I need to just go and play and have fun, just like I did when I was a little kid.”
Clifton will continue pursuing that dream with his newfound mindset for a new organization after signing a minor-league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Jan. 3 that included an invitation to spring training.
He was assigned to Triple-A Reno on Friday and will report to camp on Feb. 11 to begin what amounts to an audition for an up-and-coming club that already has a lot of pitching talent on its 40-man roster.
“It’s just a game and I’m going to go out there and have fun with it because you never know when it’s going to be your last year,” Clifton said. “(This season) very well could (be my last year) or it could take a step the other way and I could be a big leaguer this year.
“I don’t think it puts any more pressure on me. I just need to enjoy the next couple of years playing.”
Clifton spent the past seven years working his way up through the Chicago Cubs’ minor league system after being selected by the club in the 12th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of high school.
He was named the Cubs’ 2016 Minor League Pitcher of the Year after leading the Carolina League in ERA (2.72) and WHIP (1.16) over 23 starts for Advanced-A Myrtle Beach, striking out 129 batters over 119 innings to help lead the Pelicans to their second consecutive championship.
At the time, Clifton was the Cubs’ No. 8 prospect according to MLBPipeline.com, but his progress slowed when he reached Double-A Tennessee, a mere 28 miles from where he made his name as a high school pitcher.
The right-hander went 5-8 with a 5.20 ERA while opposing batters posted a .286 batting average against him in 2017. He bounced back by going 7-7 with a 3.43 ERA between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa the following year before having his ERA swell to 5.18 last season.
Chicago tried to resign Clifton in free agency, but he believed a change of scenery was needed. The Diamondbacks were a good fit because they had several former Cubs coaches who were familiar with Clifton.
“I thought the Cubs would be the club I made it up with, but things change,” Clifton said. “I was happy with the opportunity, but I had a couple rough spots in my career with them, too, so you kind of have to reflect on that and get better from there.
“Baseball is really humbling. You have to go through some stuff that obviously you don’t want to, but even the best players failed through their careers. That’s the good thing about baseball. You’re never going to go out there and be the best player every time you’re on the field.”
Clifton spent last season living in a tiny home in Des Moines, Iowa that he and his dad, Dennis, built, but it now belongs to a man from Minnesota who is using it as a hunting cabin. Clifton parted with it because he also sold his truck and lacked a means to haul It back to Tennessee.
Maybe it’s a good thing.
He now has a fresh start to reverse the downward trajectory his career has endured over the past three seasons and make another run at reaching the Major Leagues.
“I think (the past three years were) really good for me, not even in a baseball aspect,” Clifton said. “I’m very proud of the success I’ve had. I’ve had some really good seasons and some really bad seasons here lately, but I’m just glad that I had those because you can look back and keep working on what you’re doing.
“I’m still playing. That’s all I care about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.