The Heritage football team will not get an opportunity to end its season on a positive note after its 11th game with Clinton, which was scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday inside Jack Renfro Stadium, was cancelled Monday because of COVID-19.
"While we are disappointed the game has to be cancelled, we put the safety of our players and staff ahead of the game," Heritage assistant coach Shawn Wichert said in a statement. "Contact tracing has stricken our team to the point that it was no longer a feasible option to play. We especially hate this for our seniors who deserved one last opportunity to showcase the progress they have made as players and young men.
"We appreciate Mountaineer Nation for showing up to support us in person or online, as out games averaged 1,200 viewers a game. As our kids have showcased throughout the season, they are resilient. This disappointing development won't change that."
The two programs announced they would play each other to conclude their respective campaigns on Wednesday.
TSSAA rules state any team that did not qualify for the playoffs could schedule an additional game as long as it did not conflict with playoff games.
