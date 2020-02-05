The dating relationship formed by Anna Richardson and Blake Cooper is rooted in competition.
The Heritage High School seniors bonded over that shared trait many days during gym class.
Fittingly on Wednesday afternoon, Richardson and Cooper shared the biggest moment of their athletic careers in that same gym that hosted all those classes where they first hit it off.
Richardson and Cooper each signed a National Letter of Intent to join college teams. Richardson signed with the Lipscomb University track and field team. Cooper signed with the baseball team at Walters State Community College.
That boyfriend and girlfriend held a joint ceremony was not their idea, but when it was broached to them they realized it made sense based on all they had been through together.
“There is always something going on where we’re talking smack to each other, whether it’s basketball or volleyball,” Richardson said. “I don’t remember the exact time (we first competed in something), but it was in this gym.”
Richardson’s competitiveness comes from her parents, and it has helped her gain an edge on the competition throughout her strong prep career. The first time Heritage track coach Shawn Wichert saw it, it blew him away.
At the regional meet her freshman year, Richardson finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles to qualify for the state championships. As she celebrated, not far away a senior from another school was crying because she had finished one spot behind Richardson and failed to advance to state in her final try.
That fired up Richardson even more.
“It was a really important moment for me because I was a freshman and I realized I had made it to state,” Richardson said. “I was so pumped up that I had beaten a senior. I was super excited. Not a lot of freshmen get to go to state. It is an amazing opportunity. I thought it was funny she was crying because I was all juiced up on competitive energy.”
Though a similar story was not shared for Cooper, Heritage baseball coach Robbie Bennett did tell the tale of when he discovered Cooper had the drive and determination to reach his potential.
During a summer game before he had reached the high school varsity level, Cooper joined another summer team that needed a player for one game. Rather than going through the motions in centerfield, Cooper made sure to be ready with his footwork before every pitch.
From his spot in the press box, Bennett said he noticed it didn’t matter to Cooper he wasn’t playing with his regular teammates. He treated it as an opportunity to work on his game.
That type of work ethic allowed Cooper to make the Mountaineers’ varsity team as a sophomore and hit second in the batting order. He has become a bit of a strikeout artist and said even gets a little mad if the hitter dribbles a weak ground ball to second base for an easy out because he would rather get a swing and miss for strike three.
He’ll have one more high school season to pile up the punch outs beginning in early March. After that, he’s off to Walters State, where he hopes to perform well enough after a couple years to land a spot on a Division I team.
“It’s pretty special,” Cooper said. “I’m ready to go. I’m ready to go and play college baseball. That’s always been my dream to play college baseball. I’m glad I made it happen.”
Cooper is also glad Richardson gets to compete at the next level – especially because she’s already reached the Division I level.
Richardson is a multi-event athlete, who last season qualified for the state championships in the pentathlon and in both hurdles events. At Lipscomb, she’ll compete in the pentathlon during the indoor season and in the heptathlon during the outdoor season.
Richardson and Cooper will have another spring full of chances to compete alongside one another for Heritage, and there will be plenty of competition away from the diamond and track.
To this day they find a way to turn almost everything into a contest – even if it’s just to see who can get to the car first. Though they’re competitive, they have no problem telling the truth when it comes to one another.
Cooper said Richardson beats him in any track event and in academics. Given a chance to counter Cooper’s claim of dominance, Richardson sighed and agreed.
“Sadly, he’s right,” she said, adding that she could also probably beat him in volleyball since she used to play for Heritage’s varsity team.
“He’s a lot of fun,” Richardson said. “We’re competitive, but at the end of the day we have fun.”
