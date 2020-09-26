It’s no secret the Heritage football team is much improved from the one that didn’t win a game for two years.
On Friday night against Seymour, the Mountaineers showed just how balanced its offense can be en route to a 29-7 win — their second of the season.
“We knew we were good enough to compete with anybody, and we’re finally beating somebody the way we knew we could,” Heritage quarterback Zach Hollman said. “That’s what we needed.”
The Mountaineers (2-4) have had success running the ball all season, and they knew entering this week’s matchup that the Eagles (0-6) would load the box. They proved they can be just as dangerous through the air. Hollman completed 10 of 15 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers.
It’s the fourth time this season Heritage has scored more than 20 points after doing so only twice in 2019.
Heritage had no shortage of offensive weapons. Spencer Williams, in particular, did it all against the Eagles. He returned a kick 80 yards for a touchdown, caught a 44-yard touchdown pass and even completed a pass for the two-point conversion.
“That’s my dude,” Hollman said of Williams. “We’ve been together since eighth grade — growing up together, playing football together — we’ve built a great connection, and we just used it tonight.”
Another key receiver emerged with his best game of the season. Jordan Taylor had three catches for 60 yards, including a beautiful 31-yard touchdown catch in which he dashed through the middle of the field, pulled down the ball and broke a tackle on his way to the end zone.
Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said Taylor has been demonstrating that kind of potential in practice all season, but Friday was the first time it showed in a game.
“He’s a really good athlete to step down in the middle of the field and make that catch,” Hammontree said. “He deserves that.”
Accounting for Heritage’s other touchdown catch was Jaden Jones (8 yards). He also made an impressive save when a bobbled snap on Heritage’s extra point attempt forced Williams to pick up the ball and launch it through traffic into the end zone. The ball was deflected, but Jones managed to get underneath it for the successful two-point conversion.
The Mountaineers are averaging close to 300 yards per game. They demonstrated early in the season their ability to run the ball, rushing for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns against William Blount on Sept. 10.
Kobe Johnson, Daniel Foxx and Triston Hurst lead Heritage’s ground game, which has recorded 1,123 yards and eight touchdowns so far.
The Mountaineers passing game is what has really started coming together the last two weeks. Heritage also threw for more than 200 yards against Cleveland to take the game into overtime. The Mountaineers came up just short of a major upset of a Region 2-6A opponent, but it was that game in which Hammontree said the team realized its potential.
Much of the credit goes to Heritage’s offensive line.
“We’ve got five guys right now who are playing until the end of the whistle,” Hammontree said. “We love the aggressive style that our offensive line is playing with.”
Heritage is much different from the squad that lost 25 straight games spanning from 2017 to 2019. The Mountaineers averaged losses by almost 39 points last year. This season, three of their four losses have been by just seven points.
Heritage’s pride on the field and in the stands was almost palpable after its decisive win over Seymour — a team that defeated the Mountaineers 37-14 last season. Players and fans finally finally got to celebrate a home win for the first time since September of 2017.
“We’re having fun,” Hammontree said. “Winning is fun.”
