Zach Hodge gave everything he could for the Heritage baseball team on Monday. He even gave more than what’s normally expected.
The junior pitcher threw the entirety of Heritage’s eight-inning 3-2 loss to West, a game that saw defense shine and offense struggle.
“It just makes me want to be that much better,” Hodge told The Daily Times. “When you lose a game that you (pitched) the whole time and threw pretty good, you’ve still got room to grow.”
Hodge was solid, but Heritage’s scoring was often hard to find in Monday’s District 4-AAA matchup, with the Mountaineers (9-9, 2-6 District 4-AAA) scoring runs in just the third and seventh innings.
“That’s just a good high school baseball game,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett said. “It’s a well-pitched game on both sides. We’ve just got to keep getting better. We’ve not really clicked yet as far as swinging the bats, but I think it will.”
The game started crisply and cleanly for both teams, with outs coming quickly and easily. Heritage senior Riley Tipton produced the game’s first run with a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning.
But the Mountaineers’ lead was short-lived, as the Rebels (13-9, 3-5 District 4-AAA) scored two runs in the top of the third to take a 2-1 advantage. Heritage loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning when West intentionally walked Tipton, but a strikeout ended the side and kept the Mountaineers off the scoreboard.
Neither team scored again until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Austin Burger tied the game, batting in Jaden Jones on a fielder’s choice grounder.
With a chance to win the game in the bottom of the seventh, Heritage couldn’t capitalize. Spencer Williams walked, then stole second base, but was caught stealing when he tried to to take third; two consecutive Mountaineer strikeouts then sent the game into extra innings.
The Rebels took a one-run lead, 3-2, in the top of the eighth with an RBI single, and again, the Mountaineers couldn’t take advantage of their chance at bat. A groundout, strikeout and pop out ended the game for Heritage.
“Pitching was great, and Hodge threw a heck of a game,” Bennett said. “Gives us a chance to win. Our defense played good. We’ve to hit better with runners in scoring position. We had way too many strikeouts looking.
“We’re watching the ball with runners in scoring position. We’ve just got to compete, compete, compete. But that’s where we’ve got to work on getting better.”
Williams lead Heritage with two hits, both doubles. He also drew a walk; Heritage had four walks Monday, with the other three coming from Zander Melton, Tipton and Zach Hollman.
Through eight innings on the mound, Hodge allowed five hits and two earned runs. He walked one batter and struck out seven.
“Every time (Hodge) pitches, he gives us a chance to win. Every time,” Bennett said. “He threw his tail off.”
After notching a six-game winning streak to start the month, Heritage has dropped its last two contests. The Mountaineers will play at district foe Farragut (18-1, 7-1 District 4-AAA) on Wednesday.
Bennett said the Mountaineers could be dangerous if they can get their offense going consistently.
“Even though we were on a six-game winning streak, we’ve not hit one through nine in a game yet,” Bennett said. “Once we click there, we’ll be hard to beat, if it happens.
“The bottom of our lineup, five through nine, is starting to swing it better. And if we can ever put it together offensively, it’s going to be a tough one. We’ll be tough to handle, because we pitch it well and we play good defense.”
