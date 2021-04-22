The Heritage baseball team compiled four of its six hits over the final two innings and pushed across three runs in that span to secure a 4-2 victory over Gibbs on Thursday in Corryton.
Luke Johnson kickstarted the offensive awakening with a leadoff single in the sixth. The next two Mountaineers struck out before Nolan Cunningham drew a walk and Austin Burger hit a RBI single to give Heritage a 3-1 lead.
Gibbs pulled within one in the bottom half, but Johnson extended the lead back to two with a RBI single in the seventh.
Zach Hodge capped a five-out save in the bottom of the seventh, surrendering a one-out double before recording the final two outs. Riley Tipton picked up the win after allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out eight over 5 1/3 innings.
Heritage (13-12) returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when it travels to face South-Doyle.
