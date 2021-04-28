The Heritage bats have woken up when it matters most, with one exception: batting with runners in scoring position.
The Mountaineers — at least for the night against their county rival — erased that problem, going 7-for-13 with runners in position en route to a 10-4 victory over William Blount on Wednesday at Heritage High School.
“We’re hitting the baseball one through nine, and that’s what we’ve been preaching all year; if we can put it all together, we’re going to be hard to beat,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett told The Daily Times. “We’re finally starting to put it together, and the more experience some of these kids got, we’ve gotten better.”
The Mountaineers (15-12, 4-9 District 4-AAA) scored five runs in the first three innings, the first three of which came on hits with runners in scoring position, but their best display of timely hitting came in the fourth with some help from the Governors (10-18, 3-10), who continued a trend of lackluster defense that has plagued them all season.
Heritage senior Luke Johnson kicked off the pivotal frame with a one-out double and senior third baseman Riley Tipton followed by reaching on an error that allowed Johnson to score. William Blount committed another error on the ensuing at-bat, and senior first baseman Jaden Jones made it pay for its miscues with a double off the fence in left-center.
“We have to make routine plays or it’s going to be a quick finish for us,” William Blount coach Justin Young said. “... I’m very encouraged that (Brandon Coggin) didn’t let (any frustration) show. He competed. We try to tell our pitchers that we’re going to make mistakes — hopefully not however many we made today — but nobody feels worse than the defender who booted the ball, so there is no point at throwing your arms up or getting mad and stomping around.
“You just have to get up there and throw the next pitch, and that’s what he did.”
William Blount attempted to rectify its mistakes in the fifth, loading the bases on two Heritage errors and a walk to lead off the inning, but junior Nolan Cunningham relieved Johnson and limited the damage to one, in part because of a line drive caught by senior shortstop Spencer Williams that turned into a double play when William Blount junior center fielder Job Matossian was caught too far off first.
“I’m going to give him a big ole hug and maybe buy him dinner tonight,” Johnson said.
“Nolan has thrown some good innings starting, but he’s good at getting us out of some tough spots in relief,” Bennett added. “That’s big going into the district tournament because Riley has beaten a good South-Doyle team and a good Gibbs team on the mound, so Nolan gives us that guy in relief that you trust to throw strikes.”
William Blount finds itself in a position where it heads into its final two games of the regular season looking for the slightest positive when it is in the field. The pitching has not been as sharp as it was to start the season, and that is compounded by a defense that struggles to get outs consistently.
“The plays that we’re botching are routine, so maybe it’s mental,” Young said. “As an infielder, you play infield with your feet and your hands, and I don’t feel like those are in good positions. We’ve had a couple of throw aways where we’re just not getting through the ball.
“We just have to correct those things, but the problem is we play so much that we don’t have much practice time.”
Heritage is on the opposite end of the spectrum, putting forth an offensive showcase that it missed during its early-season struggles.
“We didn’t start off too hot, but now we’re hitting, so those losses earlier in the season don’t matter,” Johnson said. “We knew we’d get better throughout the year and now we get to start off 0-0 (in the district tournament).”
