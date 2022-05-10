FARRAGUT — It wasn’t one important play or key hit that doomed Heritage on Tuesday.
Instead, against No. 6-seed Bearden in the District 4-4A Tournament loser’s bracket quarterfinals, the No. 5 Mountaineers were undone by several deflating moments in their season-ending 11-6 loss at Farragut High School.
Two of those moments showed up identically on the scoreboard, as the Bulldogs (24-15) twice tallied five runs in a single inning. The first allowed them to dissolve a 4-0 lead by Heritage (20-14) in the top of the third, and the second saw them move a tie into a 10-5 advantage in the top of the fifth.
“There’s a lot to it,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett told The Daily Times. “(Bearden) swung the bats well. We were swinging it well early. We made some mistakes, they took advantage of our mistakes early.”
Another deflating moment for the Mountaineers took place during the second inning, when senior shortstop Luke Johnson left the game due to injury after diving for a ground ball. The Middle Tennessee State signee dislocated his shoulder, Bennett said, ending his vaunted high school career five innings early.
“When Luke got hurt, it was like a ghost went through our dugout,” Bennett said. “That’s one of the top players in this area. When he went down the way he did, it took some air out of us.
“You just hate it for a kid who’s played his tail off all year. He’s a dang good kid. You just hate to see somebody miss their last game of their senior year on an injury. It breaks my heart. It took some air out of us, but you’ve still got to play the game.”
After holding Bearden scoreless in the first half-inning, Zander Melton hit a two-run homer to left and Tyler Adsit scored Nolan Cunningham on a RBI single during the inning’s bottom half to carve a quick 3-0 lead for the Mountaineers and force an early Bulldogs pitching change.
Dylan Varitek made it 4-0 in the second with a sacrifice fly that brought home Sean Galyon.
Bearden’s first five-run side was partially due to Heritage miscues; the Mountaineers had three third-inning errors, and the Bulldogs took advantage of them, plus several well-timed singles, to enter the fourth with a 5-4 advantage.
The Mountaineers still kept making plays, such as pitcher Zach Hodge snagging a laser to the mound and throwing to first base for a double play and Melton tying the game with an RBI double the next half inning.
“Our kids kept fighting,” Bennett said. “We fought back and tied it up. That’s the way they’ve done all year.
Bearden’s second five-run inning, though, marked the final turning point. A two-run double, an RBI single and a sacrifice fly saw the Bulldogs take a 10-5 lead, and though Cunningham scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth, a sixth-inning solo homer by Tennessee commit Brooks Wright was the final run.
Though Tuesday’s loss eliminated Heritage from the postseason with a 1-2 district tournament record, the Mountaineers can still rest on the laurels of a season featuring several key victories and the six-game winning streak they had before losing to Farragut on Sunday.
“They’ve played hard all year, and I couldn’t be more proud of these kids and especially these seniors,” Bennett said. “I’ve seen a big improvement in a lot of these seniors that we’ve had and a lot of the kids in our program. For them to come out here and compete, finish fourth in the district, makes me excited.”
