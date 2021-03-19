Heritage did not hit or play defense well in a 6-5 loss to Karns on Friday, and its pitching performance left even more to be desired, but none of that is what disappointed coach Robbie Bennett.
“When you have a young, inexperienced team, that happens, but you can control how focused you are,” Bennett told The Daily Times. “You can get yourself ready to play and ready to do things. We just have to work on our focus.”
A lack of intensity has plagued Heritage (0-3) in the opening week of the season and it was on full display against Karns, specifically on the mound.
Nolan Cunningham issued eight walks over 2 2/3 innings in his first start of the season but only surrendered one run, which came when he walked four consecutive batters after retiring the first two batters of the third inning.
Sophomore Dylan Varitek entered in relief and retired Karns left fielder Riley Keegan to limit the damage but proceeded to give up three runs in the fourth after the Mountaineers scored three in the bottom of the third.
Varitek gave way to senior Riley Tipton after hitting Harrison Garrett to open the fifth, but Tipton did little to stabilize things, walking the first two batters he faced before Zach Hollman dropped a fly ball in left to load the bases. Tipton walked Dylan Owens on the ensuing at-bat and then surrendered a sacrifice fly to Cole Barnes that served as the winning run with the game being called early because of time constraints in the Playing for a Cure Classic.
Heritage pitchers combined to walk 12 batters, hit two batters and committed a pair of errors in a losing effort despite giving up only two hits.
“If you would have told me we wouldn’t throw strikes at the beginning of the year, I wouldn’t have believed you, but it is what it is,” Bennett said. “There are three facets of the game — hitting, pitching and defense — and we didn’t do any of them good today, but we lost by one run in the last inning.”
Tipton went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs and a run scored at the dish, but fellow senior Spencer Williams was the only other batter to log multiple hits. Sophomore catcher Zander Melton and senior second baseman each contributed a hit while spots five through nine in the order went 0-for-12 with two walks.
“We just have to tighten things up,” Bennett said. “You have to do at least two thing well when it comes hitting, pitching and defense, and when you don’t do any of the three good, you’ll struggle.”
Heritage will get two attempts to collect its first win of the season when it hosts Sequatchie County and Morristown East at 11:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, today.
“The more games this team gets, the better we’re going to get, in my opinion,” Bennett said. “They are kind of getting thrown to the fire with two district games and then this. There has not been anything that has been normal about this week, but that is what makes baseball fun.”
