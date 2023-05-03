Robbie Bennett kept making the same stroll out to the mound.
On the opening day of the District 4-4A Tournament, the Heritage baseball coach routinely made the trip, swapping out pitcher after pitcher. The Mountaineers weren’t trying to find a key matchup or a hot hand; instead, they were battling against momentum.
No. 3-seed Farragut had plenty of momentum heading into Wednesday’s game, and it didn’t slow down against No. 6 Heritage, totaling 12 RBIs in a run-rule win over the Mountaineers, 12-0.
Aiden Smith started on the mound, but four other pitchers threw for the Mountaineers across four innings, none able to halt a Farragut team truly hitting its stride.
“We started a guy we thought would give them some problems, but they’re peaking at the right time,” Bennett told The Daily Times. “They’re swinging it. Player for player, they’re pretty good, and they’re starting to peak at the right time. We were just trying to keep them off balance.
“They’re just a good team. They can do everything. They can pitch, they can play defense, defensively they’re good, and they swung it. They were just better than us today.”
Jett Johnston tallied a pair of two-run homers for the Admirals, one of which came in a first inning that saw Farragut take a 4-0 lead. Jake Merrick tallied an RBI double and Eli Evans knocked an RBI triple before Johnston’s homer, after which Bennett made his first pitching change, swapping Smith for Avari Belcher.
Evans laced a two-run homer during the second inning, but the Mountaineers ended the bottom of the third with a pickoff at third base during a bases-loaded situation, making it the one inning in which the Admirals didn’t score.
“It wasn’t like we came out and played badly,” Bennett said. “I thought we took some good swings and played pretty good defense. They just played better than us. They swung it better.”
Heritage posed a threat with runners at second and third base with two outs in the top of the fourth, but Brayden Cooper struck out, thwarting the opportunity.
After yet another Heritage pitching change to start the bottom of the fourth, the Admirals approached the run-rule mark on an RBI double and Johnston’s second two-run shot. Two more Heritage pitching changes later, Lukas Buckner smacked a two-run single and Merrick netted an RBI single to give the Admirals a 12-0 cushion.
Heritage will play at No. 5 William Blount at 6 p.m. tonight in an elimination game. Despite falling in such lopsided fashion Wednesday, the Mountaineers can rest on the fact that they still have plenty left in the tank as they fight to keep their season alive.
“We’ve got all of our pitching left,” Bennett said. “We’re in good shape going forward. (Farragut is) going to give a lot of people problems … We came into this game with a five-game winning streak, winning six out of our last seven, and we ran up against them. It would have been nice to not have played them first, right off the bat, but it is what it is.
“We’ve just got to do our thing. We’ve got to pitch. We’ve got to throw strikes. We’ve got to keep hitting it, and we’ve got to play good defense. Pretty simple.”
