Heritage senior Riley Tipton seemed to give the Mountaineers exactly what they needed — and when they needed it — Wednesday night in a District 4-AAA baseball matchup against Lenoir City.
When Heritage needed runs with the game tied in the fifth inning, Tipton scored them with a three-run homer. When his team needed one more out in the top of the seventh, he entered the game in relief of the starting pitcher and — with the tying run on third — Tipton struck out the final batter to seal the Mountaineers a 6-5 victory at home.
Tipton, who has been pitching since he was a freshman, said he wasn’t fazed by those high-stakes situations.
“In this district, you’re usually going to face that — all games are going to be close,” Tipton said. “I’m kind of used to it. I like to compete, so I took it all in (stride).”
Tipton finished with two hits and four RBIs while Luke Johnson — who went 3 for 3 at the plate — earned the win on the mound for Heritage (7-7, 2-5), striking out eight and allowing seven hits in 6.1 innings.
The victory is Heritage’s fourth straight, and it also rectified an 8-4 loss to Lenoir City (8-5, 2-4) on March 15. The Mountaineers allowed the Panthers to erase a two-run lead late in that game.
“I knew it was going to be a tough game — it was a tough game over there,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett said. “The good thing was we were the home team, and we made plays when we needed to.”
Lenoir City got on the board first in the top of the third after Garrett Tollett drew a walk and Drake Randolph singled to left field. Jordan Carroll scored them both when he reached on an error, putting the Panthers ahead 2-0 entering the fourth inning.
Heritage got going in the bottom of the fourth when Johnson led off with a single — the Mountaineers’ first hit — and Tipton scored him with a double. Nolan Cunningham rounded out the scoring that inning with a single that scored Tipton and tied the game at 2.
Heritage couldn’t quite hang onto that momentum in the top of the fifth after Austin Rector led off the inning with a double followed by a Tollett single. Randolph put Lenoir City ahead again on its next at-bat with an RBI single before another walk loaded the bases with no outs.
It was certainly a precarious situation for the Mountaineers, but they didn’t panic. On the mound, Johnson struck out the next batter before Heritage turned a double play when Lenoir City hit a ground ball to Johnson. Johnson then connected with Heritage catcher Zander Melton for the second out before Melton threw out the runner advancing to first to get the Mountaineers out of the inning with minimal damage.
Bennett said that was Heritage’s first double play of the season.
“You knew it was going to happen because our middle infield is really good,” Bennett said. “They just needed an opportunity to get one, and that was a good time to get one.”
Heritage got right back to work in the bottom of the fifth with four runs. Spencer Williams led off with a double before Melton reached on an error, and Johnson tied the score again at 3 with an RBI single.
It was at that point Tipton stepped up to the plate and, with a 3-1 count, he blasted a home run to right field over the scoreboard to put Heritage ahead 6-3 — its first lead of the game.
“I was waiting for the fast ball, and I got it,” Tipton said. “It was exactly what we needed.”
Heritage drew another three walks to load the bases again that inning — this time with two outs. Williams gave the Panthers a scare when he hammered a fly ball deep to centerfield, but it dropped shy of the wall and into the glove of Tollett.
The Mountaineers used another double play to hold the Panthers scoreless in the top of the sixth, but Lenoir City didn’t fold. Tollett gave the Panthers life in the top of the seventh with a one-out triple before Randolph scored him with an RBI single, cutting Heritage’s lead to 6-4.
Braden Ferrell rounded out the scoring for Lenoir City with an RBI single that put the tying run on third with two outs, but Tipton struck out the final batter swinging to end the Panthers’ comeback bid.
“Hats off to them — they battled and put some balls in play and put a lot of pressure on us,” Bennett said. “We’re not winning pretty, but we’re winning.”
