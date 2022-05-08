FARRAGUT — Heritage baseball coach Robbie Bennett warned his team about Farragut.
“I told our guys yesterday, ‘They’re going to come out ready to play,’ and they came out ready to play,” Bennett told The Daily Times.
Heritage defeated Farragut by ten runs almost two weeks ago, and the Admirals wanted revenge. They got it Sunday, using big hits and dominant pitching to run-rule the Mountaineers, 10-0, in five innings in the District 4-4A Tournament winner’s bracket quarterfinals.
No offense could be found anytime Heritage (19-13) stepped up to the plate. The No. 5-seed Mountaineers tallied just three hits against stonewall pitching by the No. 1 Admirals (21-11-1), led by Tennessee Tech commit Jaxson Pease.
He started and threw four innings, allowing just two hits and striking out five batters.
“(Jaxson Pease) is a really good pitcher,” Bennett said. “He’s one of the best pitchers in the state. We’ve just got to have better approaches. We had too many strikeouts looking. We’ve got to swing the bat. To hit the ball, you’ve got to swing the bat. (Farragut) came out fired up.”
Neither team had a baserunner until the bottom of the second inning, when Farragut’s Eli Evans doubled with no outs. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded and one away, Jake Merrick’s sacrifice fly brought home the first run before a bases-loaded single and a three-run triple gave the Admirals a 5-0 lead just two innings in.
The Admirals kept pounding in the fourth inning, using a solo homer and a two-run double to go ahead, 8-0. With the Mountaineers’ offense still nonexistent, a sacrifice fly made the score 9-0 in the bottom of the fifth before Mark Underwood scored on a Heritage throwing error to first base to enact the run-rule.
While Farragut used just two pitchers, Pease and Eli Evans, four different hurlers took the mound for Heritage. Zach Hodge started and threw two innings before giving way to Cody White, with Dylan Varitek and Evan Cantrell seeing action, too.
“(Pease) came out ready to pitch and sometimes he’s just better than the hitters there,” Bennett said. “We’ve just got to keep working, try to win (some games) in a row. That’s the one good thing about getting behind early, we were able to pull some guys and save some pitching, and that’s what we did.”
“We’ve now got all of our pitching ready for the next few games except for Nolan (Cunningham), so we’ll see where it goes,” Bennett added.
Since Hardin Valley Academy defeated Bearden, 2-1, on Sunday, Heritage will next play on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The Mountaineers will face the winner of No. 3 Maryville and No. 6 Bearden, who will play at 4:30 p.m. today at Farragut.
Every game matters in one of the area’s most daunting district tournaments. To make it through the gauntlet, the Mountaineers will have to play like the Admirals and not allow themselves to be on the other end again.
“It’s the best district in the state,” Bennett said. “When it comes tournament time, (Farragut) steps their game up a little bit. We have too, but I mean, they’ve got a lot of experience in playing district tournament, region tournament, state tournament.
“We’ve just got to come out and control what we can control. We’ve got to throw strikes. We’ve got to hit the baseball. We’ve got to play defense. We do those things, we’ll be okay.”
