The Heritage baseball team positioned itself on Wednesday to snag a signature victory against Farragut.
Then the Admirals scored four unanswered runs in the fourth and added five more in the fifth to transform a tie game into a rout, cruising to a 15-6 victory over the Mountaineers.
Heritage (9-7, 2-7) smacked three straight singles in the second to seize a 2-1 lead. Jaden Jones' sacrifice fly in the third gave the Mountaineers a 3-1 lead over Farragut. The Admirals responded in the bottom of the frame with a two-run home run. Their lineup continued to roll the rest of the game.
Austin Burger led Heritage with two hits.
