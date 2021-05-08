Heritage’s baseball season is alive, for at least two more nights, as the Mountaineers run ruled Lenoir City Saturday to eliminate the Panthers from the District 4-AAA tournament.
A day after getting shut out by host school Hardin Valley, Heritage’s bats dominated, keeping consistent pressure on Lenoir City in the 13-3 win.
“That guy that threw for Hardin Valley yesterday straight up shoved it,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett said. “Some days you have guys that come out and throw it really well so we’d seen a really good pitcher and saw another good pitcher today, yesterday just helped prepare us for today and we came out ready to hit the baseball.
"To be honest, the last two weeks of the season we’ve been swinging it good we just had about a week-and-a-half break that hurt us a little bit but I think we’re on point right now and playing good baseball.”
The run rule win wasn’t without some early frustrations for Heritage.
The Mountaineers couldn’t scratch a run in the first inning after Spencer Williams opened the game with a triple down the right-field line. Then, Lenoir City tallied two runs in the bottom half of the first without hitting the ball out of the infield.
Heritage would tally its first run in the second inning on a Kaden Adsit bases-loaded single to right field. Still, it looked like it might be a frustrating inning for Mountaineers as Lenoir City starting pitcher Wyatt Collins got a strikeout for the second out and needed just one more out to maintain the Panthers’ lead.
Luke Johnson had other ideas, just getting enough of a fly ball to clear the tall centerfield wall at Hardin Valley and clear the bases, giving the Mountaineers a 5-2 lead.
“It was good. That’s what we needed to have,” Bennett said. “Be able to put a little pressure on them and we kept scoring. We just hit the baseball, bottom line. We hit the baseball and scored runs. That’s what we have to do.”
The Heritage second baseman was fantastic at the plate Saturday, going 3-for-4 and scoring a run on all three of his hits. Johnson earned a game-high six RBIs.
“He’s been pretty hot for about a month now,” Bennett said of Johnson. “He’s swinging it good. He’s a really good hitter.”
The grand slam was just what Heritage’s offense needed as it began a barrage of hitting and scoring for the Mountaineers. Heritage eeked out one more run in the second inning before scoring three runs in the third inning and four runs in a seven hit fourth inning.
The Mountaineers’ offense was consistent throughout the game with at least two runners reaching base and a runner reaching third in every inning besides the fifth.
On the mound, Heritage turned to left-handed pitcher Zach Hodge. Hodge was up-and-down, allowing three earned runs, five hits and four walks in four innings while striking out three. Despite not having his best stuff, Hodge hung in the game and ate outs while the offense provided plenty of run support.
“I think he was rusty,” Bennett said. “It’s been a while since he’s thrown in a live game, getting canceled last week hurt but it’s good to get him some innings and it took some pressure off him with us hitting it how we were. … He’s going to compete every time out.”
Bennett turned to Nolan Cunningham in the fifth inning and while the lopsided score didn’t indicate pressure, the Mountaineers needed a scoreless inning to maintain a 10 run lead and force the five inning run rule.
Cunningham retired the first batter before Wyatt Collins reached third base on a single and an error by Adsit in center field.
Cunningham got a ground ball to third base the next at-bat and Riley Tipton made a heads up play, throwing home to get Collins in a pickle and the second out of the inning. Cunningham would get another groundout to Tipton to secure the win, run rule and rest for remaining Heritage pitchers.
“That was very important,” Bennett said of securing the run rule. “It was very important to get up on them so we could save him (Hodge) so he could come back Tuesday— if we make it that far, you have to play one game at a time, but if we make it that far we saved some pitching. The run rule was huge.”
Heritage remains on the verge of elimination and will resume District 4-AAA tournament play Monday.
