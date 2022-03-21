The Heritage baseball team has been down this road before.
The Mountaineers got off to a slow start offensively a year ago, and appear to be enduring those same struggles in this season’s opening stages, striking out 17 times in a 5-1 loss to Gibbs at Heritage High School.
“We just have to be able to hit a fastball,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett told The Daily Times. “I think we were behind on a few tonight, but that’s going to come. We just have to be on time, and the more at-bats some of these kids see, the better off we’re going to be.
“We have to play for the tournament. We have to come out and get better every day and get hot when it’s right.”
Gibbs starting pitcher Reilly Byers gave Heritage (2-3) fits, striking out at least two batters in every inning and saving his best in for the final innings of a complete-game effort.
He dashed an attempted two-out rally in the fifth by punching out Heritage junior pitcher Nolan Cunningham and proceeded to toss an immaculate inning (three strikeouts on nine pitches) in the sixth. Byers struck out the first two batters of the seventh before walking Heritage junior center fielder Dylan Varitek. He responded by getting junior catcher Zander Melton to swing and miss for the final out.
“It’s early (in the season), and he’s good,” Bennett said. “He throws good velocity and he has nasty offspeed. He can throw his offspeed behind counts. He’s a good pitcher, and that’s the kind of pitcher we’re going to see in our district.
“It’s good to see guys like that early in the season so we can make adjustments.”
The Mountaineers’ best innings at the plate came when they did exhibit some discipline. Junior right fielder Elias Dixon and Varitek drew back-to-back two-out walks in the third, giving Melton an opportunity to drive in Heritage’s only run with a single through the left side.
A walk by junior third baseman Cody White in the fourth gave the Mountaineers two runners on with no outs, but sophomore second baseman Tyler Adsit grounded into a fielder’s choice and then senior first baseman Sean Galyon and junior left fielder Avari Belcher each struck out to end the scoring threat.
Missed opportunities like that led to Heritage stranding seven runners on base, preventing it from supporting Cunningham, who bounced back from a three-run first in which he served up three doubles and a RBI single to toss a complete game.
“He made some good pitches and got out of some jams,” Bennett said. “He just has to go at hitters. His strength is forcing contact, and that’s what he has to keep doing. He’ll be fine.”
Heritage scored less than five runs in six of its first 10 games last season but turned around and won 10 of its next 11 after that stretch.
The Mountaineers believe they are capable of a similar improvement. It just has to find its timing at the plate.
“It’s one of those things where these kids are still learning a day at a time,” Bennett said. “Our lineup has changed just about every game, so we’re still trying to find the right fit. We just have to have that right fit by May.”
