Heritage coach Robbie Bennett differentiated the immediate reality from the overall reality Wednesday.
The Mountaineers had just fallen to District 4-4A foe Farragut, 11-0, in a five-inning, run-rule loss, and Bennett noted two truths: the Admirals (8-2, 1-1 District 4-4A) are an intimidating foe, but his team’s internal struggles played into the outcome, too.
“(Farragut is) obviously a good team,” Bennett told The Daily Times. “They swung it well. We’re struggling a little bit right now. We’ve just got to find some things, but obviously, they’re a good team. We’ve just got to do our jobs and go out and compete.”
The Admirals shut out the Mountaineers (2-10, 0-3), never letting Heritage find momentum offensively. Heritage was limited to just two hits, while Farragut tallied 12.
The bout didn’t start poorly for Heritage, though; after Farragut loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the first inning, pitcher Hayden Sanders stranded all three runners by forcing a groundout. While the Admirals notched their first run with a solo homer in the next inning, Sanders ended the side by stranding two more runners.
Farragut broke its lead open in the third inning, using another solo homer and three RBIs on two more hits to take a 5-0 advantage. During the fourth, it scored more runs on a two-run shot by Jake Merrick, his second home run of the day and the Admirals’ third.
They again loaded the bases in the fifth inning, this time with no outs, and moved across four more runs to put the run-rule into play. The Mountaineers failed to muster any offense during the inning’s bottom half, ending the game.
Farragut starter Ashton Sulack shut the Mountaineers down until the bottom of the fourth, when Reid Thomason took over and continued to put up scoreless frames.
“We’ve struggled to score a little bit,” Bennett said. “It’s still a little early. Obviously, that’s a good pitcher they’ve got. They’re very good defensively, and when they started scoring, they put a lot of pressure on us. So hats off to them. That’s a good team. We’ve got our own things that we’ve got to fix, and we’re going to try to fix them, or it’s going to be a long year.”
A positive for Heritage on Wednesday was that the Mountaineers didn’t commit too many mental mistakes, as they tallied just one error. Farragut had none.
Instead, most of Heritage’s struggles come down to competing, staying mentally tough pitch after pitch. It’s an issue that can be fixed, which the Mountaineers will look to do in order to stave off that “long year” Bennett warns of.
He doesn’t just want more wins on the board, either; he hopes the fun of playing competitive baseball will catch up with his team, too. Once that happens, he won’t have to differentiate when explaining the outcomes of games.
“(We need to improve on) quality at-bats, swinging at good pitches, competing every pitch of every game. It doesn’t matter what the score is, competing every pitch every game,” Bennett said. “Being a little bit more mentally tough. Just coming out and having fun and playing ball.”
