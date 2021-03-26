The Heritage baseball team did little right in a 7-1 defeat to Gibbs on Friday at Heritage High School, mustering six hits while striking out 10 times at the plate while walking six batters and committing four errors in the field.
Senior Zach Hollman surrendered five runs on four hits and four walks over 2 1/3 innings to put the Mountaineers (3-5) in an early hole. Senior second baseman Luke Johnson was the lone Heritage batter to log multiple hits, with his fifth-inning single driving in Heritage's lone run.
The Mountaineers will attempt to snap a two-game losing streak when they face county rival Maryville at 6 p.m. Monday at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.