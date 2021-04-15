When Heritage sophomore Cody White connected at the plate in Thursday night’s baseball game against Greenback, he expected the ball to drop into play deep in center field.
“I thought it’d just hit off the wall,” White said. “I didn’t think it was going to go over.”
Much to the delight of White and his teammates, it did for his first career home run. White was far from the only Mountaineer to make things happen at the plate against the Cherokees. Heritage scored 15 runs in the top of the third en route to a 21-3 victory in four innings at Greenback.
White led Heritage (10-3) in RBIs with five while Spencer Williams recorded two hits, including a home run of his own, and three RBIs.
Greenback (8-10) struggled on the mound, allowing 12 walks and hitting five batters. But the Cherokees proved they’re not a team that folds when they’re down by responding to Heritage’s big inning with three runs in the bottom of the third.
“I thought that was key for us going forward,” Greenback coach Justin Ridenour said. “We knew the game was kind of out of hand at that point, so I kept preaching to the kids, ‘Keep competing at the plate. Get better every pitch and every at-bat. You have the opportunity to get better today.’”
Heritage is a much larger school than Greenback, and the Mountaineers boast more experience than the Cherokees, too. For that reason, it was a game that benefited the programs in different ways.
“It’s good for (Greenback) to get the experience, and we needed some confidence,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett said. “We just wanted to play well. We’ve been hitting it better (in recent games).”
Williams set the tone early for Heritage when he led off the game with a double before scoring on an error. After the Mountaineers drew a pair of walks, Zander Melton doubled their lead with a sacrifice fly, and Kaden Adsit stretched that advantage to three with an RBI single in the top of the second.
The Mountaineers pulled the game out of reach in the top of the third, during which they scored their first four runs with no outs. Riley Tipton and Nolan Cunningham scored the first two with an RBI single apiece before Heritage scored its next two runs on Greenback errors.
It was at that point Williams stepped up to the plate and blasted a three-run homer to center field to put Heritage ahead 10-0. The Cherokees couldn’t stop the bleeding as the Mountaineers once again loaded the bases. Jaden Jones drove in their 11th run when he was hit by a pitch, and Cunningham made it 13-0 with a two-run single.
The inning went from bad to worse for Greenback when White blasted a grand slam over the fence to put Heritage ahead 17-0.
“That was good for him to come up there and get his first high school home run,” Bennett said. “He’s a great kid. He waited on the right opportunity and made the most of it.”
Tipton drew a bases-loaded walk to score Heritage’s 18th run before Greenback finally got the third out.
“We struggled on the mound — too many walks, too many hit batters and too much getting behind in the count,” Ridenour said. “When you do that against a good team, you’re just going to struggle.”
However, the Cherokees remained focused on getting the most out of the experience. Greenback’s Tyler Frazier led off the bottom of the third with a double before Conner James drove him home with a double of his own to put the Cherokees on the board.
Brennen Duggan followed that up with another RBI double on their next at-bat before scoring on a Caden Lawson sacrifice fly to round out the scoring for Greenback. Heritage matched those three runs in the top of the fourth, with Luke Johnson scoring the Mountaineers’ final one with an RBI single.
Both teams return to action Friday when Heritage travels to West and Greenback hosts McMinn Central.
“Tomorrow is a new opportunity,” Ridenour said. “That’s the good thing about baseball. You play again so fast, so let’s build on the positives and look forward to tomorrow.”
