In many team sports, a common axiom is that good defense leads to offense. The Heritage Mountaineers claimed their first victory of the young season Thursday evening displaying the truth of that premise in baseball.
Battery-mates Aiden Smith and Xander Melton keyed a strong defensive effort and Melton sparked a five-run fourth inning with a crunched 2-run home run, the only extra-base hit of the game, to give Heritage a 10-0 run-rule victory over Karns in five innings.
Heritage (1-2) took advantage of five Beaver errors, including three miscues in the opening inning that gave the Mountaineers a 3-0 lead on just two hits, to go along with eight hits against just four safeties for Karns (0-3).
Smith gave up his first hit to Garrret Davis leading off the third inning, but Melton gunned down Davis attempting to steal one pitch later with a perfect peg to second.
Melton again assisted his pitcher in the top of the fourth frame when a one-out single was turned into an out because the senior catcher ran down the line as backup, snared an errant throw to first and threw out the runner trying to advance to second.
“You don’t get a lot of opportunities to throw guys out like that, but when you do, you really have to jump on the opportunity,” Melton told The Daily Times. “When you get that person out, it feels good not only for you, but for your team and for backing up your pitcher.”
After keeping Karns scoreless thanks partly to the hustle play from Melton, Heritage exploded with five runs in the bottom of the fourth to break the game open.
Clay Travis and Kaden Adsit drove in runs with successive singles after Elias Dixon singled and one of the five Karns errors put two runners in scoring position. After Dylan Varitek plated another with a long fly, Melton smashed a drive beyond the center-left field, which helped retire losing pitcher Connor Clark (3 ⅓ innings, 8 runs on 6 hits).
“It was a hitter’s count (2-1), so he had to throw to me,” Melton said. “He grooved a fastball down the middle and I just took the opportunity to put it right in the gap and over the fence. Off the bat, I could tell pretty much that it was gone.”
Smith gave up the fourth and final hit in the top of the fifth after an error and seeing-eye single had set Karns up with a good opportunity to finally score, but left-fielder Varitek snare a line drive near the third-base foul line after a long run and dive to keep the shutout.
Defense again led to offense as, after base hits from Travis and Kaden Adsit put two runners in scoring position, a wild pitch scored one run before a long fly from Varitek to the warning track plated the tenth run for the five-inning run-rule victory.
“Hats off to (Aiden) Smith, he threw a heck of a game,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett said. “He threw strikes, got pop-ups and ground balls, and let our defense play.”
Smith struck out only two batters but the Heritage defense, led by Melton throwing out two base-runners, backed up the junior right-hander, committing only two late errors which proved harmless.
“(Smith) has that 9-versus-1 mentality, where he’s just going to throw strikes and let the defense work,” Bennett said. “He keeps kids off-balance. They are reaching for a lot of pitches, popping them up.”
The Playing for the Cure tournament victory, which gave Heritage its first win and Melton his first hit of the year, continues with the Mountaineers hosting Unicoi County with a 2:30 p.m. opening pitch this afternoon.
