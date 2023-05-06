The Heritage baseball team entered Saturday’s District 4-4A Tournament game having already made a statement.
After struggling for much of the campaign, the Mountaineers won six of their last seven regular season games, then rebounded from a run-rule loss to Farragut to open the tournament by winning two straight games; those wins included a miraculous come-from-behind victory over Maryville on Friday that kept Heritage’s underdog season alive.
Once Saturday rolled around, though, and the Mountaineers had to face a familiar foe, there simply wasn’t much left in the tank.
No. 6-seed Heritage fell behind and couldn’t recover against No. 3 Farragut, which scored eight early runs to eventually run-rule the Mountaineers, 10-0, at Hardin Valley Academy, ending their season.
“Two back-to-back rivalry games, a comeback win, and I think we just ran out of gas today,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett told The Daily Times. “We were making some mistakes that we usually don’t make, but hats off to them. Farragut’s got a great team.”
Farragut (27-7) went off to a quick start, taking control of the game early and holding it the rest of the way.
The Admirals scored two runs in the bottom of the first, then six in the bottom of the second, with the first four coming on two-run doubles. After an RBI double and a run scored on an error, Jett Johnston blasted a two-run homer to force a Heritage (11-23) pitching change, with Hayden Sanders replacing Derek Hodge.
Farragut’s Michael Delph batted in a run on a single to push the Admirals’ lead to 9-0 in the bottom of the fifth. They soon loaded the bases with one out, and Landis Davila enacted the run-rule by scoring Delph on a single.
Delph limited Heritage to six hits on the mound, striking out eight batters.
“(Farragut has) dominant pitching,” Bennett said. “They play great defense and they hit. They’re so athletic, and they’re deep, and they’re well-coached. They’re just good (at) all aspects of the game.”
Dylan Varitek led the Mountaineers with two hits in three at-bats. The Admirals totaled 12 hits, with Davila tallying three in four at-bats.
Farragut has been Heritage’s bane, particularly late in the campaign, but Saturday’s result didn’t diminish the pleasure Bennett had for the way his players turned their season around.
He watched as his team refused to accept the fate of a lackluster season and instead made waves during the late stages of their schedule and in the district tournament, including scoring nine straight runs to come back from a 7-0 deficit and defeat Maryville, 9-7, on Friday.
“I’m very proud of them,” Bennett said. “Proud of all of them for staying with it. (We were) 3-20 at one time and we win eight out of our last 11 games, and two of those losses were to Farragut. Won three out of our last five district games, two of those losses were to Farragut. So I couldn’t be more proud of these guys for coming out and stepping up and playing, finishing the year strong.”
Bennett was particularly proud of the Mountaineers’ seniors, who helped keep the team together and the ride moving along before Heritage broke out into its late-season run.
They not only paved the way for the ultimate outcome of the season, but also proved to the roster’s younger players how to do so.
“They’ve earned my respect this year,” Bennett said. “They kept everything together and they kept fighting. They didn’t give up. Would have been very easy to give up and just throw this season away, but they didn’t. They kept fighting and rewrote the last part of this season, and it’s something that can help these young guys.”
