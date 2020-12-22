The Heritage boys basketball team entered halftime against Elizabethton with all the momentum on Tuesday afternoon in the Heritage Christmas Tournament.
The Mountaineers ended the second quarter with eight unanswered points to pull ahead by seven. However, coach Dennis Godfrey knew the team would have to weather some adversity without its top scorer, Parker Rothery, in the game.
“We had momentum, but we knew Parker was probably not going to play much longer,” Godfrey said. “What the kid goes through is unbelievable. He just wants to play.”
Rothery’s time on the court has been limited this season because of persistent knee pain caused by a lack of cartilage. Heritage led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, but Elizabethton eventually capitalized on Rothery’s absence en route to a 40-39 victory.
The loss snapped the Mountaineers’ two-game winning streak. They will return to action Wednesday against Seymour.
“It’s just a game you could have won — should have won — but you didn’t win,” Godfrey said. “You’ve got to learn from the mistakes you made down the stretch, and that’s what cost us the game.”
The Mountaineers (3-8) played solid for three quarters and finished the game shooting 38% from the field — a stat with which Godfrey was pleased given Rothery’s limited playing time. Chase Ridings and Nate Marsh led the way in scoring for Heritage with a combined 25 points.
The first half between the Mountaineers and the Cyclones was back-and-forth. They exchanged leads five times in the second quarter before Heritage strung together eight unanswered points to enter halftime ahead 23-16.
Ridings kicked off that run with a 3-pointer before Marsh wove through traffic for a layup to make it a two-score game. The Cyclones had the opportunity to cut into that advantage in the final 20 seconds of the quarter, but their shot bounced in and out. Heritage snagged the rebound and moved the ball down the court in seamless fashion to Ridings, who made a buzzer-beater from behind the arc to give the Mountaineers reason to celebrate in the locker room.
The Mountaineers stayed in control in the third quarter, during which they narrowly outscored Elizabethton to enter the fourth ahead 33-23. However, Elizabethton rounded out the scoring that frame with a 3-pointer that foreshadowed what was to come in the final eight minutes.
“I thought we took quick shots — we were running our offense good and getting good shots,” Godfrey said. “Then, it just flipped.”
Elizabethton’s Jake Roberts opened the fourth quarter with three straight 3-pointers to spark the Cyclones’ comeback. With three minutes left, they took their first lead of the half with a trio of free throws after getting fouled behind the arc. Brayden Phillips followed that with a 3-pointer that concluded Elizabethton’s 20-2 run and put the Cyclones ahead 40-35 with a minute left.
“We lost (Roberts) in the zone,” Godfrey said. “We just didn’t execute in the fourth quarter.”
The Mountaineers didn’t fold, though. With 18 seconds left, Marsh drove into the paint and floated up a shot that made it a one-possession game before Ridings got sent to the foul line and sank both shots to cut the deficit to one with five seconds remaining.
That was as close as Heritage would get to closing the gap.
“You’ve just got to let it go — play tomorrow and see if you can get that good taste back in your mouth,” Godfrey said. “We’ve got to get better and keep building. That’s all we can do. We’ve got to learn to play without Parker sometimes.”
