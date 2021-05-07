KNOXVILLE — A lack of good timing and timely hitting helped send Heritage into the loser’s bracket of the District 4-AAA Baseball Tournament with a 5-0 loss to pod host Hardin Valley on Friday.
Heritage coach Robbie Bennett told The Daily Times that he felt having two games cancelled in the past week contributed to rusty bats.
“We’d been hot, but having two games rained out Monday and Tuesday, that kind of hurt us as far as swinging the bats,” Bennett said.
Hurting No. 7-seed Heritage (16-14) even more was a strong performance on the mound from Hawk pitcher Brycen Denton. The senior left-hander spread out five hits in his complete-game shutout performance, picking up his seventh victory of the season for No. 2-seed Hardin Valley (25-6).
“(Denton) is one of the top pitchers in our district, obviously,” Bennett said. “We knew we were going to have our work cut out for us.”
Heritage strung together multiple hits in only one frame, but again poor timing intervened to keep the Mountaineers scoreless.
After Hardin Valley scored two in the first inning off two walks and two doubles, Jaden Jones led off the top of the second with a double deep into the right-center field gap and moved to third on a single in the next at-bat from Nolan Cunningham.
After the third of ten strikeouts from Denton, Dylan Varitek drew a walk to load the bases. Denton worked out of the jam with a called third strike on a full count and a deep fly hit hard but straight to center-fielder Mason Speanburgh.
“We had our chance right there, with bases loaded and one out,” Bennett said. “We had our chances to put some pressure on there, but it just didn’t work out. The kid (Denton) buckled down and got stronger as the game went on.”
Heritage didn’t manage another hit until the fifth inning. Kaden Adsit reached base on one out on just the fourth of five Mountaineer hits but was wiped out by a double play one hitter later.
Luke Johnson, the only Mountaineer with two hits in the game, opened the sixth with a hard shot careening just inside the foul line past the third baseman for a double, but never advanced further after two more strikeouts and some brotherly love from battery mate Ty Denton staying with a high and twisting pop-up
“My defense was right behind me,” Denton said. “Luckily, we had five runs so it was easy to pitch with a good lead.
“I threw a lot of changeups and fastballs today. Curveball was alright at times but it wasn’t as good as it usually is, so I had to rely on my change-up. A lot more change-ups than I usually throw. It was really good for me today.”
Johnson, a verbal commit to MTSU, started on the mound for Heritage. After a shaky start giving up two runs behind two walks and two doubles, the junior was perfect in the second inning. Bennett relieved Johnson in the third with Zach Hollman, who was then followed by a two-inning stint from Varitek and the final frame behind Cunningham.
Hardin Valley added two runs in the fifth off Varitek behind three successive singles coming from the heart of the Hawks order. In the bottom of the sixth, the final two of seven Hardin Valley hits plated the fifth Hawk run on a single by Jayden Jones, his third hit of the contest.
Neither team committed a fielding error in a relatively crisp and well-played game.
“We played pretty good, but you have to hit the baseball,” Bennett said. “You have to score at least one run to win. The good thing is, we have all our pitching left, and we’re ready to make a run.”
Heritage plays at noon Saturday at Hardin Valley against Lenoir City.
