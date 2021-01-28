The Heritage boys basketball program once again finds itself in a state of transition after head coach Dennis Godfrey announced his retirement, effective immediately, on Thursday.
“I had some personal reasons come up that need my immediate attention more than coaching at this point,” Godfrey told The Daily Times. “I couldn’t ask for better support from the administration, and of course an extra thanks to athletic director Robbie Bennett because his support has been tremendous.
“The players, they worked hard and played hard. It was an enjoyable experience, but after 40-something years, there has to come a stopping point at sometime, and I felt this was the right time.”
Godfrey went 14-59 over his two-plus seasons with the Mountaineers.
Heritage had already matched its win total from a year ago with six wins in its first 19 games this season.
“Heritage High School wants to thank coach Godfrey for everything he has done for the program,” Bennett said. “For me personally, I’m thankful for the relationship we’ve built and will continue to build.
“He is one of the good ones. Anybody who coaches for 40 years deserves a lot of praise.”
Assistant coach Neal Leatherwood, who was in charge of the program the season before Godfrey was hired in July 2018, will take over as the interim coach.
“I’ve had some really good assistant before I got here, and he’s probably one of the most knowledgeable in terms of X’s and O’s that I’ve had the fortune of working with,” Godfrey said. “He studies the game well, and the most important thing is his loyalty.
“I’d give him a A-plus for what he’s done with me, and it’s been a lot of fun working with him.”
