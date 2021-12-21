Heritage coach Brad Flatford yelled to his players on the court, demanding they stop forcing the ball to bad spots.
“It’s not there,” Flatford commanded from the bench.
His Mountaineers had already turned the ball over multiple times in the first quarter, and it was a trend they wouldn’t stop for the next three in their 54-38 loss to Knoxville Central on Tuesday in the Heritage Christmas Tournament semifinals.
Many of those turnovers came via poor decision making, which led to the Bobcats (3-9) intercepting multiple Mountaineer passes.
“We were just trying to force the ball where it didn’t need to go,” Flatford told The Daily Times. “We had 19 turnovers and they were all in the half court. (Central) didn’t press us. They did a pretty job (playing) in the post, but we were trying to make plays where there wasn’t a play to make.
“We should have just been reversing the ball and be a little bit more patient offensively.”
Jamin Russell responded to a Central bucket with a 3-pointer, giving Heritage (6-7) an early 3-2 lead, but the Mountaineers’ consistent turnovers allowed the Bobcats to carve a 19-11 lead to end the quarter. Central’s final three points in the period came on a buzzer-beating 3.
The turnovers continued to compound for Heritage in the second quarter, as it produced more negative plays than positive, and Central took a double-digit lead into halftime, 30-16.
The Mountaineers came strong out of the locker room, scoring seven unanswered points to trim the deficit to single-digits, but the Bobcats again capitalized on Heritage mistakes to regain their double-digit advantage.
“We had a really good run,” Flatford said. “Cut it to seven and then we came down and turned the ball over two straight times. That was kind of the theme of the day for us it seemed like.”
Heritage’s defense stiffened in the final quarter, with lengthy post Grant Campbell blocking several shots in the paint, but the Mountaineers’ lack of offensive cohesiveness kept any semblance of a comeback away.
Hampered by turnovers, Heritage scored just five points in the second quarter and seven in the fourth. It was new territory for a team that hadn’t been plagued by miscues much throughout the season.
“(It hadn’t hurt us) to that degree,” Flatford said. “Normally when teams press us, it may have been, but in the half court, it’s not really been an issue.”
Russell, Campbell and Ty Keeble tied for Heritage’s team-lead with eight points each. Russell and Keeble both hit two 3-pointers.
The Mountaineers will face Carter at 11:30 a.m. today in the tournament’s third-place game. Though Flatford hasn’t scouted Carter much, he knows a win against the Hornets would be a huge boost for his team heading out of the tournament.
“I was wanting to get a look at (Carter) today, but didn’t really get a chance because they played a few hours before when we were doing the shootaround,” Flatford said. “They’re having a pretty good year. It’s going to be a tough task for us, that’s for sure.”
“It would be a success (if we beat Carter),” Flatford added. “They’ve got a good team. They’re solid. We’ve got to play a lot better than we’ve played the last two days to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.