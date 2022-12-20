Heritage needed two strong starts Tuesday.
The Mountaineers carved a quick lead against Cumberland County, holding the Jets to just six points in the first quarter. After a second period in which its opponent picked up its game, though, Heritage required another round of energy out of halftime.
That second wind came during a third quarter in which Heritage held Cumberland County to just three points and ultimately cruised, 51-38, in its Heritage Christmas Tournament opener.
“We just needed to play with a little bit more defensive intensity,” Heritage coach Brad Flatford said.
“Attack the basket a little bit better, which I thought we did at times in the second half. We made a little switch defensively toward them in the third quarter, we went zone.
“They went a few possessions where they didn’t score. We were able to kind of push the lead out to double-digits, which I thought was big. We got some buckets on the other end before the end of the third quarter, which was big.”
The Mountaineers (8-4) led 22-6 at the end of the first quarter, paced by a long-range blitz. Jamin Russell (9 points) and Eli Williams (18) each drained three 3-pointers in the period.
While the Jets (2-9) couldn’t keep pace with the Mountaineers in the first quarter, they more than did so in the second, outscoring Heritage, 18-9. Cumberland County’s Braeden Woodard tallied nine of his game-high 20 points in the quarter, while Braden Leviner hit two 3-pointers and Sol Sitton added one of his own.
“We came out and shot the ball well,” Flatford said. “That helped. I think we got up 22-6, and we made some shots. They played their zone. But after that, they started making some shots, and they climbed right back in the ballgame, which I wasn’t really happy about. It is what it is.
“They hit some shots, got some guys open and made them and climbed back in the game. I credit them for doing that.”
The Mountaineers’ defense stiffened out of the locker room; in the third period, they allowed a lone 2-point bucket to Woodard, while Sitton hit one free throw. Meanwhile, Heritage put up 11 points, taking a 42-27 lead to start the final quarter.
Heritage’s 6-foot-8 post, Grant Campbell, certainly aided its defensive effort, snagging rebounds and blocking shots to keep the Mountaineers ahead.
“Some mistakes that you make out here on the perimeter, (Campbell) can kind of rectify that inside with shot-blocking,” Flatford said. “For the most part, he’s pretty good about timing his jump and getting up and blocking a shot and staying on the floor. He does a really good job of that. It’s a nice luxury to have back there defensively.”
With Tuesday’s first-round win, Heritage advances to face Knoxville Central at 2:30 p.m. today at Heritage High School. A victory would move the Mountaineers to the winner’s bracket championship, another positive step in an impressive start to the season.
First things first, though, as Heritage has to keep building off of each outing.
“It’s our eighth win,” Flatford said. “We realize there are some things that we’ve got to do better tomorrow to come out victorious again. We’ve got to play better.”
