The pressure was on Heritage’s Chase Ridings when he shot the ball from behind the arc with less than a minute left against Maryville Christian.
Maryville Christian had just made a basket that cut the Mountaineers’ lead to one point on Monday in the Heritage Christmas Classic. On Heritage’s next possession, Ridings was supposed to feed Grant Campbell in the paint. But he missed that window and decided to take the game into his own hands.
“I knew if I missed that shot, I was going to be in some trouble,” Ridings said with a smile.
He didn’t miss. Ridings then hustled back down the court to grab a defensive rebound, ultimately sealing Heritage’s 48-44 victory over the Eagles.
Parker Rothery led Heritage (3-6) with 17 points while Ridings and Ethan Golder each contributed 11. Scoring in double figures for Maryville Christian (7-4) were Chase Johnson (11 points) and Ryan English (10).
Defense and rebounding were key factors in the Mountaineers’ success after they entered halftime trailing 30-21. Maryville Christian out-rebounded Heritage, 27-12, in the first two quarters. In the second, the Mountaineers out-rebounded the Eagles by five.
“Our defense was much better in the second half,” Heritage coach Dennis Godfrey said. “To come back from nine down I think says a lot. Hopefully we can keep building on it.”
Maryville Christian is also a program heading in the right direction. The Eagles entered Monday’s matchup against the Mountaineers coming off a pair of big wins over William Blount and David Crockett.
“The coach there is doing a great job,” Godfrey said of Maryville Christian coach Brian Turbyfill. “I think they’re buying into, ‘This is who we are. We’ve got to outwork you, we’ve got to out-hustle you.’”
The Eagles jumped out to a 15-9 lead after Josh Gains capped an 11-2 run with a 3-pointer from the corner. Campbell finally ended the Mountaineers' scoring drought with a put-back followed by a dunk, but Maryville Christian matched those four points to enter the second quarter ahead 19-13.
Maryville Christian got rolling again halfway through that frame with nine straight points — six of which came from back-to-back 3’s by Johnson. That put the Eagles ahead 30-18 — their largest lead of the game.
Rothery gave Heritage the final word with a deep 3 to round out the scoring for that half, but the Mountaineers weren’t about to celebrate in the locker room.
“There was no effort,” Godfrey said of Heritage’s first-half performance. “They looked like they didn’t want to be there. When you get two even teams — or close to it — it’s really about your will. That’s what we talked about.”
The Mountaineers got to work chipping away at the deficit. They outscored Maryville Christian 13-5 in the third quarter to enter the fourth trailing 35-34. Ridings gave Heritage its first lead since the opening three minutes of the game with a layup that put the Mountaineers ahead 40-39.
They expanded that advantage to 45-42 before Gains scored for Maryville Christian to cut it back to one with a minute left. Ridings got the ball on Heritage’s ensuing possession and gave a scare to his coach, who did not immediately approve of him taking the deep shot.
That changed when Godfrey watched the ball drop through the net.
“That’s one of those where you go, ‘Don’t,’” Godfrey said, drawing out the word until it morphed into a, “‘Yay!’”
“(The win) feels great because we’ve had a tough schedule. … We’re growing, and we’re getting there. ... Hopefully we can keep playing."
Heritage girls 68, Maryville Christian 27: The Lady Mountaineers wasted no time pulling away from Maryville Christian in their opening matchup of the Christmas tourney.
Heritage coach Rick Howard utilized the game to get as many different players on the floor as possible. The Lady Mountaineers (7-3) got points out of nine different scorers.
"I just wanted everybody to get to play," Howard said. "Our kids played good. I thought they pushed ball well and rebounded real well. ... They all contributed."
Katlin Burger led Heritage with a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Bekah Gardner and Lexi Patty each had 13 points, with Patty also recording eight assists despite the Eagles running a box-and-one on her.
Howard credited Patty with responding well to that defense.
For Maryville Christian, Jesse Cooper and Naomi Atchley led Maryville Christian with seven points apiece.
"Our ultimate goal is to win (the tournament), but it's nice to have our bench playing," Gardner said. "Every game, there is someone new out, so everyone is having to step up and go into roles they're not used to."
“You never know what’s going to happen,” Burger added. “Just playing in every tournament helps you get better and learn from your mistakes.”
