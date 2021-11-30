SEYMOUR — Once it was apparent Tuesday that both Heritage and The King’s Academy were going to play tough defense, the edge shifted to offense.
Only one team took advantage of it.
After a tight first half, the Mountaineers found that edge, combining defensive excellence with the right offensive plays to take control and ultimately down the Lions, 51-40, on the road.
“Good offense is going to beat good defense most of the time and unfortunately we weren’t very good offensively,” TKA coach Sean Jones told The Daily Times. “I thought we were stagnant and we stalled. We’re still searching for somebody to step up and knock down some big shots for us. It just hasn’t happened yet.”
TKA (2-3) likely struggled to hit shots because of the aggressive defense Heritage (3-3) employed, forcing the Lions into poor looks.
“I thought defensively we played pretty well in the half-court,” Heritage coach Brad Flatford said. “We did a pretty good job communicating and making them take tough shots. We held them to 40 points. I thought that was probably the biggest difference in the game is the way we guarded them in the halfcourt. That was big. Pretty good defensive effort, I felt like.”
Lengthy post Grant Campbell led Heritage with 16 points, doing damage inside and recording multiple dunks. His first gave the Mountaineers an early 7-6 advantage; after several lead changes, the two teams entered the second quarter tied at 13.
“(Campbell) kind of got off to a little slow start offensively, but when he got going, he scored, got around the bucket,” Flatford said. “I said the other day he alters a lot of shots down here on the defensive end and he comes up with a lot of rebounds because he’s so long and athletic, tipping the ball to himself. So I thought he did some good things on both ends of the floor tonight.”
Heritage began to pull away in the second period, but Zeke Connatser nailed a last-second 3-pointer to cut the Mountaineers’ lead to 27-21 at halftime.
He hit another three to open the second half, though Campbell later gave Heritage a double-digit advantage on a jumper, then dunked again to further take control.
A late and-one score by Kenneth Hall decreased Heritage’s lead to nine points at 49-40, but he missed the free throw, and Dylan Varitek’s layup with less than 20 seconds remaining capped off the Mountaineers’ win.
Jamin Russell scored 12 points, to complement Campbell’s 16.
“We’re just trying to get better every day in practice and games,” Flatford said. “We’re better than where we were when we first started a couple of weeks ago and that’s just what we’re trying to do. Just get better as the season’s going along right now.”
Ben Holley topped TKA with nine points, all of which came on 3-pointers. Connatser followed with eight.
“We really struggled defensively earlier in the year,” Jones said. “So we kind of put an emphasis on defense this week and I thought defensively we did play well. We threw some different things at them, some new stuff that we hadn’t had a ton of time to work on and I thought we executed decently.”
Heritage girls 66, The King’s Academy 35: Lady Mountaineers coach Rick Howard saw a change in his players after he pulled them aside after two quarters.
“That first half, I don’t think our defense was very good at all,” Howard said. “Then we had a little meeting at the bench at halftime and I thought they responded.”
Heritage’s response included holding TKA to just three points in the third quarter on its way to a 66-35 blowout of the Lady Lions. Jay Coker and Mollee French paced the Lady Mountaineers (4-2), scoring 15 and 12 points, respectively.
“I thought we played well (in) the second half,” Howard said. “We got after them and we shared the ball. Some of the girls that need to step up stepped up and shot the ball tonight instead of not. That will help us the rest of the year.”
Those mere three points for TKA (0-5) in the third quarter came from freshman guard Cassie George, who provided most of its offense. Every one of her team-high 20 points came via 3-pointers, as she nailed six threes.
“(George) has a lot of fire,” TKA coach Dante Turnipseed said. “She’s young so she still has some experience stuff that she has to learn. She has a real leader mentality for us; she’s just young, she doesn’t know it yet. She shot great tonight, she plays really hard and now we’re just trying to keep and sustain that and play off that.
“We’re trying to put it inside-out where we want to get those posts going, and then when they double-team, be able to kick it out to (George) for those open threes. We run a lot of little ball screens for her to get out and shoot that ball. That’s what happened today. She comes off those ball screens hard and she gets wide-open threes and she’ll knock them down.”
