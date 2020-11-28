Coach Dennis Godfrey didn’t like the effort his Heritage boys showed during their first two possessions against Meigs County on Saturday. He called two timeouts in a span of 30 seconds to let his players know he wasn’t happy.
In the team huddle, he gave the Mountaineers two options — either they could either raise the intensity level, or go home.
“I feel like (his message) awakened everyone on the team,” Rothery told The Daily Times. “I felt like we had to get the ball rolling somehow, so somebody had to step up and hit the first shot.”
Rothery decided to be that person. He drained a midrange jumper on Heritage’s next possession. He scored three more times in the first quarter to give Heritage an 18-point lead. The Mountaineers continued to roll from there, cruising to a 85-41 victory on the second day of the Heritage Thanksgiving Classic.
Rothery finished with 20 points. Nate Marsh contributed a game-high 21. Chase Ridings and Grant Campbell also finished in double figures, scoring 10 and 11, respectively.
In the final minute of the first half, Marsh performed a shot fake to bait his defender into leaving his feet. He then dribbled to his left and buried a 3-pointer to give Heritage a 50-17 lead. The Mountaineers (1-4) led by as many as 50 in the second half.
“Our effort was really good after the first two possessions,” Godfrey said. “The whole distribution was good. Parker was shooting it well. Nate (Marsh) was shooting it well. If Parker is shooting it well, it just opens it up for everyone else. … Even though we outmanned them, we weren’t sloppy and we played well after the first two possessions and got a much-needed win. We’ve had a tough go with the schedule we played.”
Godfrey is hoping Saturday’s performance gives his players confidence entering district play.
“I feel like everyone stepped up and did their part,” Rothery said. “We just played well and executed.”
Heritage girls fall to Northview Academy
Heritage girls coach Rick Howard didn’t have any issues with his players’ effort and resiliency against Northview Academy on Saturday. It was shooting and turnovers that derailed the Lady Mountaineers during their 60-46 loss to the Lady Cougars.
The Lady Mountaineers (3-2) are still without their starting point Lexi Patty, who received All Daily-Times honors last season. They certainly missed Patty on Saturday, committing 22 turnovers, shooting 28.6% from the field and missing eight free throws. All those factors allowed the Lady Cougars (4-1) to build a big lead at halftime.
“You wish you could play good teams like (Northview Academy) with your full team,” Howard said. “It is what it is; you got to play with who you have. We stayed in the game and we shot 29% inside the 3-point line. “You can’t keep missing layups and expect to win big games.
Our kids are going to learn from this. It wasn’t a district game, so that’s good. Hopefully, we can watch film, get better and get ready to play next week.”
At one point, the Lady Mountaineers trailed, 38-18, in the second half. To their credit, they kept battling. Halle Waters splashed a triple; Bekah Gardner buried two more 3-pointers. She also swiped a steal on Heritage’s press and dished an assist to Katlin Burger to slice Northview’s lead to 41-35. The Lady Cougars responded with a 9-1 run to extinguish the rally.
“The kids fought hard,” Howard said. “With seven kids on the bench, it’s hard to press the whole game. Hopefully when we get everyone back, we will be better.”
