Reid Woods shot a match-best 1-under 35 to lead the Heritage boys golf team to a victory over Greenback and Hardin Valley on Thursday at Lambert Acres.

Andrew Hoffman and Jet Murrell both logged a 41 and Cayden Grant recorded a 43 to round out a 160 for the Mountaineers.

The Lady Cherokees (79) edged out the Lady Mountaineers (80) by one stroke.

Greenback's June Green carded a 38 while Lorien Sweet shot a 41. Sarah Whitehead carded a 39 and Hannah Smelcer logged a 41.