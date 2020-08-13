Reid Woods shot a match-best 1-under 35 to lead the Heritage boys golf team to a victory over Greenback and Hardin Valley on Thursday at Lambert Acres.
Andrew Hoffman and Jet Murrell logged a 41 while Cayden Grant posted a 43 to round out the Mountaineers' 160.
The Lady Cherokees (79) edged out the Lady Mountaineers (80) by one stroke. Greenback's June Greene shot a 38 and Lorien Sweet added a 41. Sarah Whitehead and Hannah Smelcer carded a 39 and a 41, respectively, for Heritage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.