“If you like pina coladas and getting caught in the rain” doesn’t exactly sound like lyrics that would pump up a basketball team.
They seem to work for Heritage, though. The Mountaineers shouted the words to Rupert Holmes’ “Escape” from the locker room following their 61-45 victory over Maryville Christian on Thursday night.
Heritage senior Parker Rothery — who scored a game-high 21 points — said playing the song before games has been a common denominator in four of the Mountaineers’ wins.
“I played it in the locker room (one day), and everyone started dancing and feeling good, and we won that game,” Rothery said. “Every time we’ve played it, we’ve won.”
That pattern held true for Heritage (7-17) against the Eagles (6-11) thanks in large part to Rothery’s five second-half 3-pointers, which pulled the game out of reach for Maryville Christian in the fourth quarter.
Ryan English led the Eagles with 16 points while Josh Goins contributed 12.
“I told them the game is 32 minutes, and they played 28 great minutes,” Maryville Christian coach Brian Turbyfill said. “They played hard. They left everything out there. They have nothing to hang their heads about. (Heritage) just hit some big-time shots, and we weren’t able to answer.”
If any team could appreciate a win right now, it’s Heritage.
The Mountaineers entered Thursday having lost seven straight games and with a different head coach than they had at the start of the losing streak.
In four of their losses, they led by double figures in the fourth quarter.
Heritage was determined not to let that happen again against the Eagles, especially in its final home game of the season and with the District 4-AAA tournament kicking off next week.
“We just focused on finishing,” Rothery said. “I know the season hasn’t gone as planned or as we thought but, if we have some momentum going in the tournament, I think we could make some noise.”
Heritage and Maryville Christian remained neck-and-neck until the final four minutes when Rothery hit his third 3-pointer of the fourth quarter to put the Mountaineers ahead, 57-40.
It was their largest lead yet after entering both halftime and the final frame with just a one-point lead.
Nate Marsh (18 points) and Grant Campbell (12 points) also played crucial roles in helping Heritage seal its first victory in almost two months.
“Let me tell you, this has been a long year,” Heritage coach Neal Leatherwood said. “There have been some ups and downs, and they deserve (this win) because they prepare and they work hard, and they’ve come at the short end of some heartbreaking losses that we could have won, so I’m happy they got it tonight.”
Marsh sparked Heritage in the first quarter with nine points that frame, including a 3 before the buzzer to put the Mountaineers ahead 18-11.
The second quarter featured four lead changes, but a Rothery 3 — again, right before the buzzer — allowed Heritage to enter halftime with a 27-26 edge.
The Mountaineers weren’t able to cushion their lead in the third quarter, which they ended ahead 39-38. But Campbell set the tone for the fourth quarter when he opened it with a dunk 15 seconds into the frame.
Rothery’s final 3 capped a 16-0 run for Heritage with three-and-a-half minutes remaining.
“(Leatherwood) lets me have the green light, so I’m confident all the time,” Rothery said. “I’ve just got to come down and trust my shot and make it.”
If “Escape” is indeed a factor in the Mountaineers’ success, they found out just in time for the playoffs.
“If we can have three people that can score consistently towards the end, this team could still be hard to beat in the district tournament,” Leatherwood said. “We just needed one tonight.”
