Homecoming festivities went well for Heritage Friday night, including plenty of participation from the Lady Mountaineers and a basketball sweep.
After the Heritage girls easily put away Lenoir City, the Mountaineers used defense and senior leadership to grind out a 69-56 win over the Panthers.
“The big thing was our defense on No. 15 (David Ross),” Heritage coach Dennis Godfrey said. “(Ross) can score anywhere from 20 to 30 (feet). He didn’t score the first half and ended up with eight, so that was big.”
Heritage (4-13, 3-7 District 4-AAA) fought through foul trouble to keep Lenoir City (6-15, 0-8) winless in district play. Leading scorer Tate Daniels picked up two first-quarter fouls as did post Jacob Powell.
Daniels hit 10 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter to prevent a Panther comeback.
Godfrey said Daniels had the flu and had not practiced all week
“You could tell (Daniels) wasn’t 100%, but I’ll take him at 70%,” Godfrey said, “When we need a key bucket, he’s going to make it. He did a solid job.
Banging inside all night with Lenoir City big man Tucker Yancey, Powell fouled out with just over three minutes remaining but scored 17 points and picked up seven rebounds before that fifth foul.
The 6-foot-4 Powell missed chances for more points on several layups that rimmed out but had the shot of the game at the end of the third quarter.
Heritage had let a 26-19 lead dissipate to just three points as Ross banged in two treys. With time running down, Powell raced down court and threw up a prayer shot from four feet beyond the arc as the buzzer sounded. The line drive banked off the glass and through the net, keeping the gap at seven points entering the final quarter.
Yancey tallied nine points but was also in foul trouble and was held out for long stretches. Ben Halcomb led the Panthers with 13 points, but eight of those came in the final minutes of an already-decided game.
The scoring of Daniels and Powell was complemented by the guard play of Kameron Johnson, who added nine points to go with seven assists and three steals.
“Kameron Johnson’s leadership on running the point tonight was strong,” Godfrey said. “(Lenoir City) made a run at one point and cut into our lead, but Johnson controlled things and kept us going in the right direction.”
Junior Kobe Johnson also finished in double digits with 10 points.
“It was a workman-like game,” Godfrey said. “We did what we needed to do, with a good team effort.”
Heritage girls 72, Lenoir City 42
With five of the Lady Mountaineers probably thinking about basketball and their preparation to participate in the Homecoming Court, Heritage kept focus on the task at hand in a blowout of Lenoir City.
Heritage (18-3, 7-3 District 4-AAA) jumped out to an early 18-7 lead, which expanded to 40-12 at halftime. Coach Rick Howard substituted liberally from early in the game, and 11 Lady Mountaineers posted points.
With Heritage pressing often in the first half, Lenoir City (6-14, 1-7) committed nine of its 18 total turnovers. The Lady Panthers suffered only two takeaways in the third period and outscored Heritage 15-14 but still entered the final period down 54-27.
Lexi Patty and Katlin Burger led all scorers with 13 points each. Eden Davis hit four treys, including three early in the fourth quarter to finish with 12 points.
“We know that if we (starters) come out, we have a strong second five that can come in and it’s not going to be bad,” junior homecoming court participant Burger said.
“We know they are still going to be powerhouse.”
Heritage will host Hardin Valley Academy on Tuesday.
